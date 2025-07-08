LA DONG in the East Village Launches “Liquor Luck” Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Dong in the East Village is one of Manhattan’s most exciting Vietnamese restaurants and a recent addition to the Michelin Guide. It is from the team behind Thai Villa, Pranakhon and others. The restaurant has just launched a bold new cocktail program that puts Vietnamese mixology on the map in NYC. The menu, aptly titled “Liquor Luck,” is a creative, culturally rooted experience that melds high technique with seldom seen Southeast Asian ingredients and traditions. Think shrimp paste-washed mezcal, Vietnamese amaro and house-infused Vietnamese herb moonshine.

Created by Partner & Beverage Director Jaru Jaruthiphayakhantha, the new signature menu features 7 cocktails rooted in Vietnamese numerology with various themes from prosperity and balance to vibrancy and happiness. The bar proudly showcases Vietnamese-made spirits, including floral Hanoi gins, traditional herbal amaros, and regional liqueurs that have rarely, if ever been poured in NYC.

La Dong is located at 11 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10003. For more information, visit www.ladongnyc.com, and follow them on Instagram @ladongnyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of La Dong