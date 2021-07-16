KALAMATA'S KITCHEN-New Book Inspires Children and Adults to Be Curious, Courageous and Compassionate Eaters

"This book inspires kids and adults alike to learn about what makes them and others unique through food. It also reminds us all how the whole process of cooking, eating, and preparing a meal can shape who we are, inspire us to open our minds, explore the world and bring one another together."-Chef Eric Ripert

Kalamata's Kitchen, the platform that teaches children about cultures through the lens of food, releases their children's book Kalamata's Kitchen [Random House Books for Young Readers, July 20, 2021]. The book, written by Kalamata's Kitchen co-founder and former Le Bernardin sommelier Sarah Thomas, and illustrated by Jo Kosmides Edwards, encourages children to approach food with their 'minds open, and forks ready', motivating an adventurous mind set not only with food choices, but everyday life experiences. Kalamata's Kitchen transports readers to destinations around the world without leaving their homes, while furthering the brand's mission of fostering a new generation of curious, courageous and compassionate eaters.

The book kicks off with main character Kalamata and her alligator sidekick, Al Dente, who face their fears about Kalamata's first day at a new school. The two best friends reminisce on the time when they traveled to the Indian spice market that summer, reminding them how to feel brave when new experiences seem scary. Under Kalamata's kitchen table is where the magic happens, and Kalamata and Al Dente transport themselves to a magical land filled with tasty ingredients, where Kalamata realizes that being brave is exciting. Most importantly, she learns that when she's nervous about trying new things, food is comfort, and reminds us to stay curious, courageous, and compassionate.

Co-founded in 2016 by former Le Bernardin sommelier Sarah Thomas and devoted dad Derek Wallace, Kalamata's Kitchen has garnered a fan base of celebrity parents like Padma Lakshmi. The Kalamata's Kitchen brand encompasses a robust online presence featuring free activities that help create meaningful experiences for kids and their families, an ever-growing list of the most kid-friendly restaurants in every city (called the Taste Bud Travel Guide) and a popular blog, where kids can read personal stories from top chefs like Kristen Kish, Edward Lee, Eric Ripert, Dominique Crenn, and Nyesha Arrington, among others. Kalamata's Kitchen also has a product line of kid's aprons, custom games, and t-shirts, with a portion of sales benefiting No Kid Hungry, and an animated television show is in the works in partnership with Imagine Entertainment.

Kalamata's Kitchen releases on July 20, 2021. For additional details, visit the book's official website and follow the brand on Instagram @KalamatasKitchen.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kalamata's Kitchen