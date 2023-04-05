Join the Joy with AperolÂ®'s Debut at Coachella Music FestivalÂ®

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Editor's Note: There are exciting times ahead for Aperol's debut at Coachella! And check out the recipe for "3-2-1" Aperol Spritz.

For the first time, AperolÂ®, the iconic Italian aperitivo, will be bringing music fans together to make memories of a lifetime at the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts FestivalÂ®. The brand will unveil an event within the event, the Aperol Spritz Piazza, a gathering place like the iconic piazzas that can be found throughout Italy, which will welcome thousands this festival season to connect with the brand's love of music and togetherness.

Aperol's debut at Coachella is the latest example of how the Aperol Spritz, #1 Cocktail in Italy, * is perfectly paired with festival culture. Music has been a key ingredient to the brand since Aperol's inception in 1919 in Padova, a lively city 30 minutes from Venice, where its founders, the Barbieri brothers, released an Aperol vinyl record in its earliest days. For the past several years, Aperol has been a key guest and supporting partner at major festivals across the globe, bringing the aperitivo social ritual to music lovers every festival season.

The Aperol Spritz Piazza will provide festival attendees of legal drinking age the ultimate destination to meet up with friends to chill throughout the day and take in the spectacular orange sunsets of the desert. The space will feature elements such as an Aperol Tram designed to resemble a modern Italian city streetcar, a Kiosk where guests can play digital trivia games or create a custom AR experience, a larger-than-life interactive Orange Photo Dome with slow motion camera content capture, a picture-perfect Sunbeam Installation made of a glowing orange mirror and Neon LED lighting, and Live Social Engagement, inviting guests to share the orange vibe and #jointhejoy in real time by utilizing social hashtags and scanning QR codes at the experience.

Andrea Sengara, Campari America's Head of Marketing shares excitement around the brand's presence at Coachella, saying, "Given the shared values of Aperol and music festivals - togetherness, living in the moment, creating fun memories, a life filled with travel, and of course, a love of music - a partnership with one of the most significant festivals of all, Coachella, is a wonderful match as well as a milestone achievement." She added, "As a globally recognized brand at a globally recognized festival, it's wonderful to be part of these special moments and share Aperol's irresistible orange vibes with music fans. Kicking off Aperol's summer of music at Coachella is the perfect way to continue to provide a space to foster those shared experiences with hundreds of thousands of Aperol Spritz fans from around the world."

Outside the festival grounds, billboards leading into and around Indio and Coachella Valley will greet fans flocking to the desert. Aperol digital and social media campaigns will also run locally and nationally to help drive consumer awareness of Aperol's music platform.

Coachella is just the first stop on Aperol's 2023 Summer Festival tour. For anyone who missed this year's concert in the desert, the brand experience will be present at other major festivals across the country throughout the rest of the year.

Follow Aperol's social media channels for further information throughout the festival and beyond, and be sure to use our hashtags to join the joy all year long: @AperolUSA.

Aperol reminds music and concert lovers to enjoy Aperol and this upcoming festival season - especially Coachella - responsibly.

Join the vibe.

*Source: Doxa, June 2022 online study, sample of 1,992 alc. cocktail drinkers 18-55 y.o. in the past 3 months in Italy

"3-2-1" Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

  • Ice cubes
  • Aperol
  • Cinzano Prosecco
  • Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)
  • Slice of orange

METHOD: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.
GLASS: Stemmed balloon glass
GARNISH: Orange Slice

