JIM BEAM KENTUCKY COOLERS in 4 Crisp, Cool Malt Based Flavors

Editor's Note: We are pleased to let our readers know about these new Ready-To-Drink Coolers. With spring weather on the way, it's soon going to be time for picnics and outdoor gatherings. Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers come in four refreshing flavors that are sure to please.

Jim Beam, the world's number one bourbon, is shaking up the beverage aisle with the launch of unique, crisp and cool ready-to-drinks, RTDs, available in four delicious flavors. Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers made in partnership with The Boston Beer Company aim to bring the power of Jim Beam's southern welcoming ethos to drinkers nationwide and inspire them to connect over a drink, as the RTDs are best served chilled and shared with others.

To meet the demand from RTD drinkers seeking a beverage full in flavor but with a lighter profile and smooth finish, Jim Beam and The Boston Beer Company developed these flavors suitable for anyone who enjoys the convenience of canned cocktails. Kentucky Coolers are now available nationwide in four flavors. They can be purchased in the Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers Variety Pack.

-Strawberry Punch: Bright, lightly sweet strawberry punch with hints of mixed berry and bourbon

-Black Cherry Lemonade: Crisp sour lemonade balanced with sweet, fresh muddled cherry. A light bourbon taste lingers behind the initial flavors of lemonade and cherry

-Sweet Tea Lemonade: Bright, fresh, zesty lemonade and refreshing nostalgic sweet tea with a light bourbon taste

-Citrus Punch: Fruity citrus punch with notes of mango, orange, grapefruit and lime for a sweet and refreshing taste complimented with light bourbon notes

"Jim Beam has always aimed to offer consumers the perfect occasion to bring people together. We wanted to infuse this spirit into Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers," says Heather Boyd, Beam Suntory Managing Director of RTDs, North America. "We recognize that in these moments of connection with family and friends, consumers are more frequently reaching for the convenience of canned-cocktails and RTDs but know there are gaps in the current flavor profile offerings in the category. We are proud to have created a product that directly addresses what consumers are looking for in the RTD market - a full flavored beverage at 120 calories. With the launch of Kentucky Coolers, we are looking forward to bringing the powerful connecting force of cracking open a crisp and cool beverage with friends to all."

In partnership with Boston Beer Company, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers hopes to bring a refreshing twist to the typical ready-to-drink category. Consumers can find them in a variety of 12-packs, 6-packs and single cans and are now available nationwide. The Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers are 5% ABV and 120 calories with a suggested retail price of $16.99 for a 12-can variety pack, $9.99 for a single flavor six-pack, and $3.49 for a single 24oz. can.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jim Beam® Bourbon