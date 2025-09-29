Interview: Alex Kogan of WORLD WHISKEY SOCIETY and AIKO Brands

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alex Kogan is a distinguished leader in the realms of international business and the hospitality industry, currently serving as the Managing Director of AIKO Brands and Founder/CEO of World Whiskey Society, which focuses on the global creation, development and distribution of premium brands in the alcohol space.

With a profound commitment to excellence and innovation, Alex has steered World Whiskey Society to remarkable success, earning numerous awards, publications and accolades along the way across both his barrel finishing techniques as well as the national success in brands like Doc Holliay Bourbon, Wyatt Earp Single Malt Whiskey and Astro Tequila.

Most recently, Doc Holliday 7 Year Old won the prestige Taste Master award from The American Whiskey Taste Master 2024, joining the ranks of previous winners like Eagle Rare 17 Year Old and Weller 12 Year Old, further showcasing the capabilities and success of World Whiskey Society.

World Whiskey Society also partners with Ducks Unlimited on creating one-of-a kind collaborations to drive consumer offerings as well as Ducks Unlimited dedication to conserving North America's continually disappearing wetlands, grasslands and other waterfowl habitats.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Alex Kogan about his career, World Whiskey Society and AIKO Brands.

What was your very first foray into the world of spirits?

I was born in Ukraine, a place where tradition and craft are deeply woven into daily life. From a young age, I was surrounded by the rituals of hospitality – where every gathering was an opportunity to share stories, raise a glass, and celebrate connection. That early exposure to the cultural significance of wine and spirits planted a seed that stayed with me. Years later, after finishing university in the U.S., my family and I founded AIKO Brands, first as an importer, then as a creator of our own brands. That same curiosity about what’s in the glass – where it comes from, what it represents – continues to guide everything we do.

Fine spirits are the hallmark of great hospitality. Tell us about a memorable experience in your travels.

Travel opens your senses – and your soul. I’ve always been drawn to the way cultures use food and drink as a form of expression. In Japan, I saw firsthand how perfection is a daily pursuit, not just a goal. Every detail – whether it’s whisky, sushi, or silence – is intentional. Where I grew up, hospitality means overflowing tables, endless toasts, and stories shared over homemade wine. These moments shaped how I think about spirits: not just as products, but as vessels of connection, emotion, and memory.

What inspired you to develop the World Whiskey Society?

After years on the distribution side, I longed for a creative outlet – something that felt more personal, more daring. World Whiskey Society was born out of that desire: a space to innovate without limits, to reimagine what a whiskey release could be. Whether it's a 20-year Cigar Blend, a 12-year old bourbon finished in ex-Macallan Casks, or a one-of-a kind bourbon bottled in a handcrafted and hand-painted ceramic duck-shaped decanter created with our partnership with Ducks Unlimited, World Whiskey Society allows us to create without compromise. It's a sandbox for collectors, connoisseurs, and curious drinkers who crave something truly different.

Why do you think AIKO Brands has been so successful?

Our success is rooted in people, agility, and storytelling. First, our team operates with a flat, fast-moving structure that empowers creativity and action. Second, we listen – really listen – to our customers and build products around what excites them. Third, our portfolio is unafraid to be bold. From rare age statements to striking design, we believe every detail should matter. At the heart of it all is a commitment to building brands that don’t just sell – but resonate.

The Doc Holliday 7-Year-Old recently won the Taste Master award. What makes it so special?

Doc Holliday isn’t just a name – it’s a myth brought to life in a bottle. The 7-Year-Old is bottled at barrel proof, offering an intense but elegant experience. It opens with a sweet, creamy nose, then moves into a dynamic palate of spice and brown sugar, finishing with warmth that lingers like a good campfire story. The Western-inspired packaging completes the journey. Winning the Taste Master validated what we knew: this isn’t just a bourbon – it’s an icon.

What’s next for AIKO and the World Whiskey Society?

The only constant in our industry is change – and we embrace it. We’re doubling down on innovation: new formats, new aging techniques, collaborations across continents. We’re also investing in deeper storytelling – brands that reflect culture, heritage, and purpose. Whether it's an ultra-rare collector’s piece or a disruptive new concept for a new generation, our focus is the same: to keep pushing the boundaries of what a spirit can be.

Is there anything else you want Broadwayworld Food & Wine readers to know?

Behind every bottle we create is a deeply personal story. For me, this past year was especially meaningful. With our 20-Year Family Reserve release, which was a limited run of a 20-year old Kentucky Bourbon bottled in a label honoring my late father, Igor Kogan – a brilliant man, born in Kyiv, who was a poet, musician, colonel, inventor, and entrepreneur. He passed away from pancreatic cancer, and in his memory, 100% of proceeds from the Family Reserve will be donated to the Lustgarten Foundation to support pancreatic cancer research.

So yes, we make great whiskey. But what we’re really trying to do is bottle purpose – moments that matter, legacies worth sharing, and stories that deserve to be remembered.

Learn more about World Whiskey Society by visiting World Whiskey Society.

Photo Credit: World Whiskey Society