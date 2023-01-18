ISH The New Non-Alcoholic Wine, Spirits, & Cocktails Brand Now Available in U.S.

Editor's Note: ISH is not just for "Dry January." Their non-alcoholic beverages are ideal to pair with your favorite foods and enjoy instead of a cocktail or glass of wine.

Denmark-based ISH is launching its line of hand-crafted non-alcoholic (NA) sparkling wines, spirits, and cocktails across the U.S. The ISH portfolio includes two non-alcoholic sparkling wines, three NA spirits that mimic Rum, Gin, and Tequila; aptly named Caribbean Spiced Spirit, London Botanical Spirit, and Mexican Agave Spirit, and three canned NA cocktails (Spritz, G&T, and Lime Daquiri).

ISH was founded in 2018 by Copenhagen-based Morten Sørensen after he chose to take a 100-day break from drinking alcohol and as he puts it, "It wasn't that difficult to abstain from alcohol, but it was difficult to find good alternatives."

Wanting to be a more mindful drinker while out socializing with friends, Sørensen didn't want another cranberry-ginger ale, so, he created a new line of non-alcoholic drinks to make it easy for anyone to be a mindful drinker. "Everyone deserves to have a great drink whether or not it contains alcohol," says Sørensen. "ISH makes that possible."

The award-winning ISH portfolio was developed by a team of beverage science experts using an approach to mimic as closely as possible the original beverage, minus the alcohol. ISH is now available in the U.S. through importer/distributor ZeroProof, based in Atlanta Georgia as well as ISH.com/US.

"Customer response to the ISH products has been off the charts," said Sean Goldsmith, founder and CEO of The Zero Proof. "As the NA trend continues to grow, more people are seeking higher quality options, whether they are non-drinkers or simply trying to moderate their alcohol intake. ISH knows that taste is everything and they put in the work to create a high-quality product."

ISH Blanc de Blancs (SRP $24) is made with Pinot Blanc and Sylvaner grapes, and ISH Sparkling Rosé (SRP $24) is made with Pinot Noir and Merlot grapes. Both wines are produced in Germany's Rheingau region and are fermented as full-strength wines. The alcohol is removed through a gentle process that retains the flavor. The wines are force-carbonated, resulting in a fine, bubbly NA sparkler perfect for any celebration or everyday drinking.

London Botanical Spirit (SRP $35) is made with sun-dried juniper berries from Southern Europe, coriander seeds from Provence, France, peppercorn, bitter orange, and a unique distillate using the shells from chili seeds to provide the satisfying bite of a great Gin. Caribbean Spiced Spirit (SRP $35) is the first NA Rum in the world to be de-alcoholized. It starts with full-strength Caribbean Rum that is gently de-alcoholized and enriched with Madagascar vanilla, Indonesian nutmeg, and baked apple extract to create the lush, complex flavors of a great spiced Rum.

ISH Mexican Agave Spirit (SRP $35) was developed to meet the demand in the U.S. for an NA version of Tequila. Agave fruit and oak wood come together for the familiar flavor of a classic Reposado-style Tequila that makes a delicious Paloma or Margarita.

ISH Spritz (SRP $21.99 for four 250ml cans) is created with French gentian root and quassia bark to mimic the appealing bitterness that a spritz is known for; while Italian mandarins, orange, and lemon provide tangy freshness. ISH Lime Daiquiri (SRP $21.99 for four 250ml cans) is based on Caribbean Spiced Spirit, blended with lime and simple syrup that honors the original Daiquiri first created in the namesake town on the southeastern tip of Cuba. ISH G&T (SRP $21.99 for four 250ml cans) uses ISH London Botanical Spirit and a quinine-forward tonic to deliver the most authentic G&T experience without the alcohol.

About ISH: Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, ISH is a producer of award-winning non-alcoholic wines, spirits, and cocktails that provide a high-quality experience for people seeking to drink mindfully. ISH provides full nutritional information on all its products and complete transparency on all ingredients and production methods. All ISH products are available online and distributed in all 50 states through ZeroProof. Visit us at us.ishspirits.com for more information and follow ISH on Instagram at @ishspirits.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ISH