Hortus NYC in Nomad Hosting Thursday Jazz Nights

Hortus NYC, NoMad's stylish contemporary Asian restaurant has announced that it will be hosting Thursday Night Jazz with the Jinjoo Yoo Quartet, beginning June 3.

The Jinjoo Yoo Quartet has been lauded by New York Music Daily, Jazz Lives, and The New York City Jazz Record and will be performing selections from the Great American Songbook as well as other Jazz classics.

The quartet will perform from 7pm to 10pm in Hortus NYC's Lounge area and patrons will enjoy cocktails and wine by the glass as well as appetizers as the band performs.

Hortus NYC's cocktail list features low ABV Soju cocktails, and their wine program features the Hortus Pour: a rotating specially curated red wine, white wine, or sake selection at an approachable price point. Hortus NYC also boasts an extensive wine list.

The restaurant has been recognized by the Michelin Guide for its creativity and inventive dishes, blending the flavors of East Asia with techniques from Western Europe and the Middle East.

Hortus NYC is located at 271 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10016. They are open for dining in, take-out and delivery. For more information, hours, and menus, please visit https://www.hortusnyc.com/ and call 646.858.3784.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hortus NYC