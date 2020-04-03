HAPPY HOUR COCKTAIL RECIPES – Let's Keep it Simple
Get ready for "Cocktail Hour." Whether you are completing your at-home work schedule, having a virtual gathering with friends, or planning to relax with a drink, here are some easy-to-make cocktail recipes using pantry and bar staples. We also have noted that some of these producers are being very altruistic during the Covid-19 outbreak. Raise a glass to your friends and families as we all look forward to better times.
Simple Vodka
Simple Vodka Soda
2 oz. Simple Vodka
Top with soda water
Garnish with lemon or lime
Simple Vodka Lemonade
2 oz. Simple Vodka
Top with fresh squeezed lemonade or lemonade of choice
Garnish with a lime
For every bottle produced, Simple Vodka donates 20 meals per bottle to US hunger relief programs like Feeding America; during the COVID-19 crisis, Simple Vodka is now donating 40 meals per bottle sold both nationally and locally to US hunger relief until April 30.
Ports
Fonseca Siroco White Port & Tonic
1 Part Fonseca Siroco White Port
1 Part Tonic Water (Fever-tree recommended)
Fill glass with ice. Add Fonseca Siroco White Port and tonic water. Stir well and garnish with lemon wheel, mint leaf or basil leaf.
Croft Pink Sparkling Rosé Cocktail
Croft Rosé Port Wine
3 oz. Simple Syrup
Blueberries
Strawberries
Sparkling Water
Place fresh strawberries and blueberries in a glass. Add 3 oz. of simple syrup. Fill 3/4 of the glass with Croft Pink Port. Top off with sparkling water and lightly stir once again to combine all the ingredients.
Chambord:
Chambord French Martini
½ oz Chambord Liqueur
1½ oz vodka
2 oz pineapple juice
Raspberry or lemon twist to garnish
Pour ice, Chambord, vodka and pineapple juice in a shaker. Shake and strain into martini glass. Top with a raspberry or a lemon twist.
Chambord Royale
¼ oz Chambord Liqueur
Champagne
Raspberry
Pour Chambord into a flute glass and top up with Champagne and garnish with a raspberry.
*Brown-Forman Corporation has donated 1 million dollars to COVID-19 Response Funds. They have also partnered with Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation to support their COVID-19 crisis relief fund by encouraging people to make a donation to the foundation and they will match dollar-for-dollar donations (up to $100,000).
Gin Mare:
Gin Mare Spanish G&T
2oz Gin Mare
1oz tonic water
Top with olive sprig
Fill glass with ice. Add Gin Mare and tonic water. Stir well and garnish with olive sprig.
Gin Mare Bloody Mare
60ml Gin Mare
200ml Tomato Juice
A few dashes of tabasco and Perrins sauce
Add all the ingredients to a glass filled with ice and stir.
Photo Credit: Brown-Forman Corporation