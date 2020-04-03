HAPPY HOUR COCKTAIL RECIPES – Let's Keep it Simple

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Get ready for "Cocktail Hour." Whether you are completing your at-home work schedule, having a virtual gathering with friends, or planning to relax with a drink, here are some easy-to-make cocktail recipes using pantry and bar staples. We also have noted that some of these producers are being very altruistic during the Covid-19 outbreak. Raise a glass to your friends and families as we all look forward to better times.

Simple Vodka

Simple Vodka Soda

2 oz. Simple Vodka

Top with soda water

Garnish with lemon or lime

Simple Vodka Lemonade

2 oz. Simple Vodka

Top with fresh squeezed lemonade or lemonade of choice

Garnish with a lime

For every bottle produced, Simple Vodka donates 20 meals per bottle to US hunger relief programs like Feeding America; during the COVID-19 crisis, Simple Vodka is now donating 40 meals per bottle sold both nationally and locally to US hunger relief until April 30.

Ports

Fonseca Siroco White Port & Tonic

1 Part Fonseca Siroco White Port

1 Part Tonic Water (Fever-tree recommended)

Fill glass with ice. Add Fonseca Siroco White Port and tonic water. Stir well and garnish with lemon wheel, mint leaf or basil leaf.

Croft Pink Sparkling Rosé Cocktail

Croft Rosé Port Wine

3 oz. Simple Syrup

Blueberries

Strawberries

Sparkling Water

Place fresh strawberries and blueberries in a glass. Add 3 oz. of simple syrup. Fill 3/4 of the glass with Croft Pink Port. Top off with sparkling water and lightly stir once again to combine all the ingredients.

Chambord:

Chambord French Martini

½ oz Chambord Liqueur

1½ oz vodka

2 oz pineapple juice

Raspberry or lemon twist to garnish

Pour ice, Chambord, vodka and pineapple juice in a shaker. Shake and strain into martini glass. Top with a raspberry or a lemon twist.

Chambord Royale

¼ oz Chambord Liqueur

Champagne

Raspberry

Pour Chambord into a flute glass and top up with Champagne and garnish with a raspberry.

*Brown-Forman Corporation has donated 1 million dollars to COVID-19 Response Funds. They have also partnered with Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation to support their COVID-19 crisis relief fund by encouraging people to make a donation to the foundation and they will match dollar-for-dollar donations (up to $100,000).

Gin Mare:

Gin Mare Spanish G&T

2oz Gin Mare

1oz tonic water

Top with olive sprig

Fill glass with ice. Add Gin Mare and tonic water. Stir well and garnish with olive sprig.

Gin Mare Bloody Mare

60ml Gin Mare

200ml Tomato Juice

A few dashes of tabasco and Perrins sauce

Add all the ingredients to a glass filled with ice and stir.







