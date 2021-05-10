HALLMARK CHANNEL WINES Announce Three New Releases

We know you love to watch the Hallmark Channel and what could be better than enjoying a delightful glass of wine while you view your favorites. Hallmark Channel Wines recently released three exciting new wines in a partnership with Wines That Rock, the company with a mission to create premium wines that enhance the direct connection between brands and fans. The new Hallmark Channel Wines include a Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a Rosé Seltzer. And we have all the news for our readers.

Blush: This crisp and refreshing Rosé has notes of wild strawberry and fresh white peaches, comprised from a Grenache based blend. Bright, fresh and lively fruit flavors come alive with a delightful finish. This easy-drinking rosé pairs perfectly with spring & summer sipping.

Love: This Cabernet Sauvignon based Red Blend wine is rich, smooth, and perfectly balanced. With aromas of ripe blueberries, lush blackberries, and a hint of spice, you'll love this easy-drinking fruit-forward Red Blend.

CHEERS Rosé Seltzer: This deliciously sweet, rosé wine seltzer has been specially created in single serving cans. Hallmark Channel Wine's CHEERS is easy to enjoy anywhere, from picnics, to the beach to backyard barbeques. The low-carb, with less than 8 carbs, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly wine seltzer is made with 100% natural ingredients and has only 2.5g of sugar and 137 calories per serving. Presented in fun, inviting 250 ml cans, it contains 8.4% alcohol. With its fine bubbles that float over layers of crisp acidity, CHEERS is a delicious custom blend of refreshing citrus and light strawberry notes. Seltzer is immediately added before canning to create a superior sparkling profile, with champagne-style bubbles.

"CHEERS is an entirely new category. If you like rosé wine, sparkling wine or hard seltzer, then you will absolutely love CHEERS," says Andrew Nelson, Hallmark Channel Wines winemaker and recent recipient of Wine Enthusiast's 40 Under 40 Tastemakers. "The new CHEERS Rosé is a unique seltzer because it's wine based. We have been working on this formula for years and believe it's the perfect beverage for spring and all summer long - it's the best seltzer you will have all year!"

Hallmark Channel Wines are now being promoted on-air, across social media and digital platforms, and on the network's lifestyle series, Home & Family.

Love & Blush are available on https://hallmarkchannelwines.com/ along with the other Hallmark Channel Wines. You can register via e-mail to pre-order CHEERS on https://hallmarkchannelwines.com/, The registration guarantees your spot to purchase and you will receive a 10% discount coupon. CHEERS will be available in select cities throughout the U.S. and online just in time for summer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hallmark Channel Wines