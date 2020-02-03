FOOD & WINE
Georgetown Cupcake Announces BAILEYS RED VELVET Cupcake Giveaway on 2/7 and 2/8

Feb. 3, 2020  
Georgetown Cupcake, the famed bakeshop is having a Valentine's Day giveaway with their special Baileys Red Velvet cupcakes. They will be handing out complimentary Baileys Red Velvet cupcakes at all Georgetown Cupcake store locations for two days only leading up to Valentine's Day on Friday, February 7th and Saturday, February 8th while supplies last.

Stop by any Georgetown Cupcake location to get your hands on the exclusive, delicious non-alcoholic Baileys Red Velvet cupcake. It features the indulgent flavor of Baileys Original Irish cream swirled with Georgetown Cupcake's number one selling cupcake. The Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake is the perfect way to treat yourself and your sweetheart this Valentine's Day.

For more information on the limited edition Bailey's Red Velvet and all of Baileys' fine products, please visit: https://www.baileys.com/.

For more information on Georgetown Cupcake and to find a location near you, please visit: https://www.georgetowncupcake.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Georgetown Cupcake




