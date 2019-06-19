GOLDBELLY Makes BBQ's Easy with Louie Mueller and Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Goldbelly, the premier online marketplace for regional and artisanal foods of all kinds is making your summer barbecues easy. They offer delicious items from Louie Mueller Barbecue and Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que shipped right to your door. Check them out and enjoy!

Louie Mueller Barbecue: Louie Mueller Barbecue, a hallowed name among Texas BBQ aficionados, has been serving authentic barbecue since 1949 from its no-frills, family-run joint in outside Austin. Best known for their tender beef brisket, ribs so big they're referred to as "dino," and hand-mixed sausage stuffed on site, today's current owner & pitmaster is Mueller's grandson Wayne, who is the careful steward of all their mouthwatering classics. Everything is made from scratch using cherished, legendary family recipes. How legendary? This Texas BBQ establishment has ranked 1st or 2nd in almost every "best of BBQ" lists Texas Monthly has published since 1975. Yeehaw!

Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que: In a city filled with legendary BBQ, Joe's Kansas City has not only stood out on a local level, but on a national platform as well. Winning numerous BBQ contests in their early years, Joe's was named "Nation's Best BBQ" by USA Today in 2015. Their original Kansas City location, which is connected to a gas station convenience store, has become a destination for BBQ lovers, so much so that the Travel Channel called Joe's the Top Roadside eatery in the country. While their brisket, burnt ends and ribs garner plenty of attention, the true standout at this meat Mecca is the iconic Z-Man Sandwich-slow-smoked beef brisket, smoked provolone cheese, topped with two crispy onion rings and slathered in BBQ sauce, on a toasted Kaiser roll. What more can you ask for?

For more information on Goldbelly, please visit: https://www.goldbelly.com/.

Photo: Courtesy of Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que





