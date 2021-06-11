FATHER'S DAY Cocktail Recipes for Toasting and Celebrating

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Cheers to the men in your life. For Father's Day, raise a glass and enjoy well-made drinks with family and friends. The spirits in these cocktails, Dos Maderas Rum; Roble Fino Cristalino; The Busker; and Broken Shed Vodka also make great gifts.

You'll especially like that these four refreshing cocktails are easy to mix. Keep these appealing recipes available for all of your summer gatherings.

Sparkling Shed Berry

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Broken Shed Vodka

-Splash of cranberry juice

-Fresh seasonal berries

-Club soda

Vodka

Method: Add all ingredients to a rocks glass with ice and top up with club soda and garnished with berries.

Bajan Rum Punch

Ingredients:

-2 oz Dos Maderas 5+3 Rum

-1 oz fresh lime juice

-1 oz Rich Simple Syrup (2:1)

-1-2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Method: Prepare your Rich Simple Syrup by dissolving 2 parts cane sugar into 1 part boiling

water. Let cool. Chill a Double-Rocks or Highball glass. Cut a lime in half and juice your limes. Add all ingredients to your shaker. Fill shaker with cracked ice. Shake and strain.

Cristalino Grapefruit

Ingredients:

-2 oz Partida Roble Fino Cristalino

-1.5 oz fresh grapefruit juice

-.5 oz agave nectar

Method: Shake all the ingredients with ice. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

Busk & Soda

Ingredients:

-1 oz The Busker

-2 oz Q Mixers Club Soda

-Lemon wheel

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice, pour The Busker Irish Whiskey and top up with soda. Stir and garnish with lemon wheel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers