Eatery Pulse to Provide Training Program; D.C. School for Restaurant Owners

Eatery Pulse Media, a primary source of restaurants news in the U.S., will open registration for its Washington, D.C. school for restaurant owners this spring. The cost effective, financially-focused EPN College will provide seminar-style education to future restaurateurs in the nation's capital. EPN College will provide these courses at different restaurant venues and community spots across the D.C. area. EPN College prepares restaurant workers, chefs and aspiring restaurateurs to be successful restaurant owners.



Under The Swizzle Chill Channel, a D.C.-centric source of food industry news and part of the Eatery Pulse Network, the "floating" D.C. school for restaurant owners will offer four modules as part of a curriculum of highly-meaningful and effective classes. The Swizzle Chill Channel is currently in production of Season 2 of Swizzle Chill TV - DC Food, Drink and Lifestyle Show.



EPN College, a D.C. school for restaurant owners



"Restaurateurs in D.C. and nationally are best-served by embracing a numbers-based approach to their business," says Rick Zambrano, Eatery Pulse editor, of the D.C. school for restaurant owners. "EPN College is meant to better-prepare the next generation of independent restaurant owners."



According to the The Swizzle Chill Channel, EPN College has an updated course curriculum for its rotating-school. More details and syllabi related to these non-accredited classes will be announced. Classes are expected to begin in June or July.



EPN College Tracks



Restaurant Financial Principles (Module I) - 3 courses

Restaurant Business Plans and Leasing (Module II) - 3 courses

Food Costing (Module III) - 4 courses

Restaurant Marketing 3.0 + Technology (Module IV) - 2 courses



Also starting this spring, The Swizzle Chill Channel films Season 2 of its visually-engaging video broadcast show. The new season of Swizzle Chill TV - DC Food, Drink and Lifestyle Show continues to celebrate the food scene in Washington, D.C. In Swizzle Chill TV's second year, Season 2 is expected to build on the quality and creativity of its HD programming. The show spotlights top venues and chefs in Greater D.C.



"Swizzle Chill TV is a locally-created videocast that draws upon the experiences of local talent and video creators to celebrate D.C.'s food scene," says Zambrano, who produces the show.



What's more, food and drink aficionados can watch Swizzle Chill TV on YouTube, Facebook and online at swizzlechill.net. Also, by signing up for its local industry news at subscribe.swizzlechill.com, they can get local restaurant news and new episode alerts. Additionally, pre-registration for EPN College, the D.C. school for restaurant owners, is available on the aforementioned subscription page.





