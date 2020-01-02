ED'S LOBSTER BAR in SoHo-Your Destination for the Best Lobster Dishes

Lobstah lovers know just where to go. Ed's Lobster Bar in the heart of SoHo serves lunch, dinner, and weekend brunches. Pop in anytime for a drink and to satisfy your lobster craving. With a spacious bar and table seating, you'll like the cheerful atmosphere with top-notch service that makes you feel right at home.

We stopped by for brunch on a Saturday. The brand new brunch menu offers customer favorites and specials. It is available on Saturdays from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sundays from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. While there is a great beverage program available, guests can also indulge in the one-hour bottomless brunch with eye opening drinks like Mimosas, Bloody Marys or draft beer.

Chef Edward McFarland knows how to do a meal just right. We kicked off our brunch with a delicious serving of Avocado Toast. It's great for sharing, served on sourdough bread with nicely seasoned guacamole, tomato and a poached egg. The menu offers some delicious twists on classic dishes like Lobster Benedict and Lobster Poutine. Guests will enjoy the Lobster Madame, a tasty grilled cheese with lobster, topped with a poached egg. And you won't get a better Lobster Roll in the city. This go-to menu item is full of the freshest, succulent lobster meat. Entrees come with crispy French Fries or a fresh tossed salad. For those that are in the mood for something luscious, enjoy another specialty, the Strawberry French Toast. Add some sides to your brunch like Sweet Potato Home Fries, Bacon, or Lobster Mash. Portions are generous, allowing for a nice, relaxing meal to start off your weekend day.

It's good to know that items from the regular menu are available during brunch with customer favorites that include Raw Bar selections, Lobster Roll, Fish Tacos, Lobster Ravioli, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Fish & Chips, and Ed's Brisket Burger.

Indulge your appetite and enjoy the fine lobster dishes and much more at Ed's Lobster Bar. One trip to the restaurant will never be enough. It is an ideal NYC spot when shopping or gallery hopping in the SoHo neighborhood. The address is 222 Lafayette Street (just north of Canal Street), New York, NY 10012. They also have a location at 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, New York, 11963. Visit their web site at https://www.lobsterbarnyc.com/. You can follow them on Instagram @edslobsterbar and follow Chef McFarland on Instagram @chefedmcfarland.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ed's Lobster Bar





