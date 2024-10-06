Dîner en Blanc-The Exciting Event in Union Square

On September 26th the legendary Dîner en Blanc returned to New York, the city that jumpstarted a global phenomenon, transforming the iconic Union Square landmark into a sea of white!

Three thousand people, dressed in head-to-toe white, came together at the secret location bringing everything they needed for an elegant soirée, including gourmet picnic food, fine china, silverware, fabulous tablescapes, white tablecloth, folding tables and chairs.

Over the course of the evening, guests dined and danced under the stars while roaming talent entertained diners, including stilt walkers, an LED hoop dancer, a performance artist with a 14 ft. high white Fantail, and talent wearing lit-up winged capes (provided by Norena Barbella and Black Haus Creative), as well as dancers (provided by Bastet). There was also a dazzling White Cinderella Carriage on site to encapsulate some incredible moments, and an interactive Champagne Wall with several models reaching through the wall to hand out champagne, white beads, bubbles, and masquerade masks to guests. Music was provided by DJ's Samantha Michelle and Ya Girl Ash.

With Co-Founder, Owner and CEO of Dîner en Blanc International Sandy Safi at the helm, the one-of-a-kind, French-inspired pop-up has become THE experiential and culinary event of the year across six continents, bringing together food lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and fashionistas dressed white together at a secret, iconic locale not revealed until the very last moment. This year 75 cities in 16 countries are hosting Dîner en Blanc; 42 cities in the U.S. with each location injecting its own culture and culinary voice. There are nearly two million fans on lists worldwide!

Dîner en Blanc is a celebration of fashion and style, and our guests did not disappoint. The theme for the evening was Masquerade Ball and the photos taken by our team of photographers showcase the incredible creativity of the thousands of guest in attendance!