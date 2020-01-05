Delysia Chocolatier Awarded as a Top 3 Chocolatier in the Americas with a Six-Star Grand Master Title by International Chocolate Salon

Delysia Chocolatier was awarded as a Top 3 Chocolatier in the Americas with the highest honor, Six Star Award: Grand Master by the International Chocolate Salon Awards for the 2019 Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America. The Austin-based chocolatier has been recognized as a Grand Master for four years running, and as a Top 10 Chocolatier in the Americas since 2014. Delysia Chocolatier's prominence in the industry led it to be featured in the new book, The Chocolatier's Primer.

Competing with hundreds of fine chocolate artisans and large-scale producers in Canada, Mexico, the U.S., as well as all countries in the Americas, Delysia Chocolatier was one of only four chocolatiers in the western hemisphere to be awarded the highest ranking six-star title of Grand Master. To qualify for the title, Delysia Chocolatier received the most votes from the panel of judges, which included national and regional magazines, newspaper and blog editors, topic specialists, expert chefs, and food gurus.

"Our mission is to take chocolate to new horizons of excellence and to push culinary boundaries in the most deliciously creative ways," says chef-owner and chocolatier, Nicole Patel. "Continuing to be recognized as a Grand Master shows that we are achieving that mission. My background pays off with employing precise processes as a chef to achieve the highest standards. It is a labor of love to make everything by hand in our Culinary Center using sustainable chocolate and the freshest, highest quality ingredients."

The International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies celebrating and honoring artisan and premium chocolates and confections. The Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America Award winners are based on the combined total number of Gold and Silver Awards received by each entrant in the previous year's TasteTV Chocolate Salons in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Fall (SF), as well as in the standalone International Chocolate Salon Award Competitions for Best Caramels, Toffees, Bars, Truffles, White Chocolate, Best Hot Cocoa and Drinking Chocolate, Vegan Chocolates, Spicy Chocolates, Top Design and Branding, and Best Valentine's Chocolates.

"We submitted several products including white chocolate, chocolate bars, drinking chocolates, Valentine chocolates, vegan chocolates, spicy chocolates, and chocolate truffles for a true representation of our full product line," says chef Patel. "In 2019 the International Chocolate Salon recognized us with more than 40 awards and accolades which is a strong endorsement that our customers can find exceptional quality chocolate across our portfolio of products. We are continually developing innovative recipes using natural ingredients that we make by hand to ensure we make life's every moment, every occasion more memorable for our customers."

In addition to this prestigious accolade, Delysia Chocolatier is pleased to be featured in the new small business how-to book, "The Chocolatier's Primer: A Roundtable of Chocolatiers answer Creative, Product, Brand and Business Defining Questions." Chef Nicole Patel was invited to participate in the book by TasteTV, TCB-Cafe Publishing and Media, and the International Chocolate Salon based on the quality of her award-winning work and the vision of her creations.





About Delysia ChocolatierDelysia Chocolatier is an award-winning artisan chocolate company based in Austin, Texas. Chef-Owner & Chocolatier Nicole Patel, named a Top 3 chocolatier in the Americas, handcrafts its creations with the care and attention people savor in every flavorful bite. Delysia Chocolatier uses only the finest quality chocolate from sustainable sources and freshest ingredients to create something unique, something memorable, something remarkable. Connect with Delysia Chocolatier on Facebook or Instagram.