Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Delight in Wines from Around the Globe with New Advent Calendars for Holiday 2022

New Wine Advent Calendars for Holiday 2022

Register for Food + Wine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 25, 2022 Â 
Delight in Wines from Around the Globe with New Advent Calendars for Holiday 2022

Editor's Note: Whether you're gifting or ordering a beautiful wine-filled advent calendar for yourself, you will enjoy every sip while counting down the days to Christmas. Be sure to order by 11/21 for a 12/1 delivery and note that the calendars sell out quickly.

Introducing a must-have for any wine lover this season - the "Cheers Around the World" and "Home for the Holidays" wine advent calendars, each featuring 24 unique delicious mini-bottles sourced from vineyards around the globe. Known to sell out within weeks of launch, the fifth-edition calendars offer two joyful designs that are sure to deliver holiday cheer each day leading up to Christmas.

Behind each door of the calendar is a quarter-bottle (187ml) of wine that serves as a daily opportunity to celebrate as well as discover new wines-including classic reds, fresh whites, rosÃ© and even a decadent Port. The grand finale is a half-bottle of fine Prosecco (375ml) to raise a celebratory toast on Christmas Eve.

Crafted with the utmost detail, the 2022 calendar designs include:

Cheers Around the World: This triangular calendar features intricate artwork by renowned illustrator Vincent Moustache, including scenes of holiday traditions across a variety of cultures. Available for purchase at WSJwine.com/advent.

Home for the Holidays: This calendar is presented in a festively decorated English townhouse, replete with finely trimmed trees, wreaths, ribbons and more. Available for purchase at Laithwaites.com/advent.

Delight in Wines from Around the Globe with New Advent Calendars for Holiday 2022

Each calendar retails for $149.99 (plus applicable shipping and taxes). Whether for sharing with friends and family or indulging yourself, order by November 21, 2022 for delivery by December 1, 2022.

About Direct Wines, Inc.
Direct Wines, Inc. (Direct Wines) is the leading service provider in the direct-to-consumer wine industry. Its mission is to work with licensed wineries and retailers to help people discover wines they will really enjoy. Direct Wines provides a range of services to wine retailers including access to national brands such as WSJwine and Laithwaites. Services also include marketing planning and execution, logistics support for distribution management, customer service support and regulatory compliance. Direct Wines offers scalability and economies that individual licensed retailers would struggle to deliver alone. To learn more, visit www.directwinesinc.com.

Source and Photo Credit: Direct Wines, Inc.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing forÂ Broadwayworld.comÂ where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


Sender's Smoke Joint in Teaneck, NJ is Smoking HotSender's Smoke Joint in Teaneck, NJ is Smoking Hot
September 25, 2022

Senderâ€™s Kosher Smoke Joint, located in Teaneck, NJ, just 10 minutes off the George Washington Bridge,Â isÂ smoking.Â A longtime favorite of New York and New Jersey localsÂ â€“Â who cannot get enough of the delicious, sliced kosher brisket, pastrami, ribs (and so much more).
Delight in Wines from Around the Globe with New Advent Calendars for Holiday 2022Delight in Wines from Around the Globe with New Advent Calendars for Holiday 2022
September 25, 2022

Introducing a must-have for any wine lover this season â€“ the 'Cheers Around the World' and 'Home for the Holidays' wine advent calendars, each featuring 24 unique delicious mini-bottles sourced from vineyards around the globe. Known to sell out within weeks of launch, the fifth-edition calendars offer two joyful designs that are sure to deliver holiday cheer each day leading up to Christmas.
QUERCIABELLA CHIANTI CLASSICO DOCG 2018-A Vegan Wine Prized for its Versatility and Environmentally ConsciousnessQUERCIABELLA CHIANTI CLASSICO DOCG 2018-A Vegan Wine Prized for its Versatility and Environmentally Consciousness
September 22, 2022

With autumn, we appreciate the vibrant shades of red, gold, and orange in nature andÂ Querciabella Chianti Classico DOCG 2018 is a distinctive red wine that will add flavor all of your fall festivities.
Review: AVRA ROCKEFELLER CENTER-Eat Like a Greek God or Goddess at The Group's Latest Manhattan OutpostReview: AVRA ROCKEFELLER CENTER-Eat Like a Greek God or Goddess at The Group's Latest Manhattan Outpost
September 22, 2022

With a loyal fan base of Mediterranean loving foodies, Avra Estiatorio opened their third Manhattan location this past June. The restaurant also has a Beverly Hills location and will be opening a Miami location later this year.
CELLO and Chef Andre Fowles Pop-up Event in Lincoln Park, NJ on 9/26CELLO and Chef Andre Fowles Pop-up Event in Lincoln Park, NJ on 9/26
September 22, 2022

Football is officially back and handcrafted specialty cheesemaker,Â Cello, is kicking off the season with a custom pop-up experience. On September 26thÂ from 4-7PM, the brand will hand out free, chef-curated bites featuring Celloâ€™s award-winning cheeses.