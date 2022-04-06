DIM SUM HOUSE BY JANE G'S Announces Third Location Coming to Liberty Square in Northern Liberties and Fishtown, Philadelphia

EDITOR'S NOTE: We are delighted to share the news about the latest location of Dim Sum House by Jane G's. On a recent trip to Philadelphia we savored a luncheon at their Rittenhouse location in the heart of Philly. We recommend the restaurant highly for the best Dim Sum and Asian inspired cuisine and suggest our readers make their newest location a dining destination whenever they are in Philly.

Jane Guo and Jackson Fu announce a brand new third location for Dim Sum House by Jane G's coming to Liberty Square at 1214 N. American Street. The mother and son duo will bring the city's largest dim sum restaurant, bar and lounge to the hottest and fastest growing area of the city, between the bustling Fishtown and Northern Liberties neighborhoods. The new restaurant will feature 6,000 feet of indoor space with seating for around 100+ guests, with the final numbers still in the works. For the first time ever, Dim Sum House will head outdoors with a stunning new covered dim sum and cocktail garden that will seat around 100+ guests and 3,000 square feet of space. The indoor and outdoor space combined make this the largest Dim Sum House restaurant to date. From the kitchen, guests will enjoy a menu that focuses on two authentic styles of Chinese dim sum (Shanghai and Cantonese), plus fried rice, noodles, chef specialties and familiar Chinese favorites from the Jiang Nan region of China. Notable favorites include Dim Sum House's celebrated Pork Soup Dumplings, Dan Dan Noodles, Roast Pork Bao, Peking Duck, Pork Belly & Mustard Greens, Hot and Sour Soup, and Norwegian Whole King Crab done three ways. The menu will feature ample vegan, vegetarian and gluten free offerings. At the bar, look for a full line of spirits, 8 wines by the glass, over 35+ wines by the bottle and 8 cocktails (all inspired by awesome old school kung fu/martial arts movies). This location will have the largest selection of beers for any Dim Sum House location with eight on tap and around two dozen in total. The opening date is expected later this year or early in 2023, with more details to come. For more info and details on current locations in University City and Rittenhouse, visit dimsum.house.



"Fishtown and Northern Liberties, here we come!," said Fu. "After the huge success of our pop-up dim sum shop at the Piazza Pod Park several years ago we were being flooded with requests to open in Northern Liberties. After an extensive search, and a pause during the pandemic, we are thrilled to announce our new third home. It was well worth the wait, as we found a truly unique space that will let us expand outside for the first time ever. We always wanted to have a permanent outdoor concept, and we can't wait to spend spring and summer nights with everyone under the red lanterns and the stars."



NEIGHBORHOOD TIES



"I have lived around the corner from this property for nearly eight years," added Fu. "I have watched Northern Liberties and Fishtown explode with new business and new residents. The area around 2nd and Girard is expected to double in population size within two years with all the new construction at every turn. We want to harness all of that energy and bring something unique to this side of the city. There is nothing anywhere near us quite like our concept. We want to bridge the gap and the energy level between the two red hot neighborhoods, and we can't wait to work formally with both the Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District and the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District. We also can't wait to be part of the thriving and evolving culinary community around us, that includes Stephen Starr (LMNO), Jose Garces (Hook and Master), Michael Solomonov (Goldie, Laser Wolf), Glu Hospitality (Figo, Anejo, Set, Bagels and Co.), Apricot Stone, Pera Turkish Cuisine and many others. This area is expected to see over a dozen new restaurant openings in the next 12 months and we are thrilled to be part of that growth. We can't wait to meet all of our neighbors and new patrons!"



Fu and Guo plan to get active and involved in the two neighborhood business districts - as they see incredible value in their work. Currently, they work and support University City District and Rittenhouse Row, and they look forward to new relationships with Fishtown Kensington Area BID and Northern Liberties Business Improvement District.



NLBID Executive Director Kris Kennedy said, ""As a dumpling fanatic, I personally could not be more excited that Dim Sum House is opening at Girard and 2nd. A dine-in Chinese restaurant, particularly a dumpling house, is a superb addition to Northern Liberties and I have no doubt it will do very well here. We wait with bated breath for their opening - and of course, we have our fingers crossed to add them to the lineup to Northern Liberties Restaurant Week when the time is right!"



Fishtown Kensington Area BID Director of Operations Kae Anderson said, "Fishtown has become a destination for great dining here in Philly, and we are excited to build on that reputation by welcoming Dim Sum House to the neighborhood as the first dim sum restaurant in the Fishtown area."



HISTORY



Dim Sum House by Jane G's is owned and operated by a family with long ties to the Philadelphia and regional culinary scene. Guo is considered one of the region's leading female restaurant pioneers with a career and restaurants dating back to the 1980s. Fu and Guo own and operate the original Dim Sum House that currently exists at 3939 Chestnut Street, and they also own and operate the newest location at 1930 Chestnut that opened at the start of the pandemic, in early 2020. Later this month, the duo will grand open a new venue and new concept that has been three years in the making. They will also grand open a second new concept later in April or May. Stay tuned for exciting details on both to come very soon.



Guo, with help from her son over the years, has owned and operated other restaurants in the region going back for decades. The two are joined in the family by another well-known member of the culinary community. Fu's wife, and Guo's daughter-in-law, Sally Song owns the award-winning Dim Sum Garden in Chinatown.



SERVICES



When opened, Dim Sum House by Jane G's - Northern Liberties/ Fishtown will include lunch, dinner, and bar service seven days a week, with hours expected to be Mondays through Thursdays from 11:30am to 10:00pm, Fridays from 11:30am to 11:00pm, Saturdays from 11:00am to 11:00pm, and Sundays from 11:00am to 10:00pm. They will expand for late night and evolve as the date gets closer. They will offer catering service, private event space and delivery through all standard platforms. They will also launch their reservation system for dining as the date approaches. Dim Sum House is located near several major SEPTA lines, and there is on-street parking in the immediate area.



FROM THE KITCHEN



Dim Sum literally means "touch the heart" in Chinese and is a dining tradition originating thousands of years ago in small tea houses lining heavily traveled roads. Focusing on small dishes meant for sharing, these small tea houses were meant to provide nourishment and sustenance for travel-weary guests, usually merchants and traders.



Dim Sum House's menu will be a combination of Shanghai Style Dim Sum (soup dumplings) and Cantonese Style Dim Sum (a la carte style instead of the push carts). Shanghai Dim Sum items tend to be a little sweeter, whereas Cantonese is more seafood heavy and more light and delicate, natural taste of foods.



Among Shanghai cuisine, the most world renown dish is the Shanghai Pork Soup Dumpling. Thin, flour wraps of juicy pork broth served with sliced ginger vinaigrette, this delicacy is a crowd favorite in any country. Guests can enjoy different pork-filling based soup dumplings from original, crab & pork, extra spicy, and pan fried. Other favorites include the donut-like consistency of pumpkin tarts, curry chicken dumplings, and vegan friendly vegetable bao buns.



Cantonese Dim Sum is among the four pillars of Cantonese Cuisine. The mainstay tradition of tea houses serving small plates for sharing, carried thousands of years to present day where endless tea is served with a wonderful variation of sweet & savory small share plates. Ranging from delicate pastries, to light seafood dumplings to hearty, glutinous sticky rice, Cantonese dim sum is still enjoyed today by the millions.



On top of two styles of dim sum, look for entrees and favorites from the region of Jiang Nan (or South of the river), which is comprised of mainly Shanghai, Canton, & ZheJiang cuisines. The South-Eastern coast of China prides itself in heavy seafood oriented dishes with a focus on the natural taste of ingredients. A nice balance of vegetarian dishes, light pork dishes, and even subtly sweet seafoods, Jiang Nan Cuisine ranks among some of the top cuisines in the world.



Patrons will find special sections with offerings that are gluten free, vegan and vegetarian. Ten new dishes are also added to the menu, including Vegan friendly Soup Dishes, Steamed Lobster with Canton Noodles, Honey Vinegar Spare Ribs, Garlic Seaweed Salad, Stir Fry Brussel Sprout and Stir Fry Cauliflower.



The menus and culinary vision at Rittenhouse mirror the same as those in University City, with slight changes and some exclusive dishes.



BAR



The new Dim Sum House will feature an upgraded and expanded bar program with eight beer selections on draft and up to two dozen in total with cans and bottles, plus a full service bar with wine, spirits, signature cocktails, and sake. The inspiration for the bar program came from Fu's love for asian culture and the quality and interesting ingredients that Dim Sum House can use. For this location, look for the addition of specially crafted frozen drinks, a menu for the outdoor dim sum and cocktail garden, and other surprises. They will also expand tea and coffee selections for this location.



For signature cocktails, look for cocktails named from awesome old school kung fu/martial arts movies and of course, cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. ""There are a lot of odes to old school classic feel cocktails from the 20's and 30's and pre-prohibition," added Fu.



VIBE AND LAYOUT



The new restaurant will feature 6,000 feet of indoor space with seating for around 100+ guests, with the final numbers still in the works. For the first time ever, Dim Sum House will head outdoors with a stunning new covered dim sum and cocktail garden that will seat around 100+ guests and 3,000 square feet of space. The indoor and outdoor space combined make this the largest Dim Sum House restaurant to date.



For interior design, look for Old Shanghai inspired rustic and old woodwork decor with a simple and modern flair. The goal was to create a comfortable yet beautiful environment that would compliment the food and the service experience. For design, look for the interior vibes to resemble the original dim sum house in University City. This location will also feature a 20+ foot long bar, an exlusive private dining room, and extended ceilings over 14 feet tall.



For private events, Dim Sum House will be able to host private and semi-private events in up to four unique spaces - that includes a stunning completely private dining and VIP room that will seat 20 people. That room will feature ornate woodwork and custom designs.



For outdoors, look for the debut of a unique dim sum and cocktail garden that will feature seating perfect for date nights up to larger groups, with frozen drinks, beers on tap, classic Chinese red lanterns, overhead beer garden lighting, lush plants, colorful flowers, fans, heat-lamps, and Chinese-inspired decor.



Current fans of Dim Sum House will appreciate the level of quality in the design but taken to a new level outdoors for the first time..



JOBS



Dim Sum House will create 40 part and full time jobs during the opening phase. There is definite potential for expansion and increase in staff as word gets out and Dim Sum House enters its first spring in the new neighborhood.



SPECIAL EVENTS AND BUYOUTS



Dim Sum House in Rittenhouse can host buy-outs and special events. For early inquiries, contact Jackson Fu (owner) at 484-300-1175 or contact@janegsrestaurant.com.



TEAM



Jackson Fu and Jane Guo - Owners and Operators

Kevin Fu - Operations

Architect - Steven Cohen Architect PC

Interior Design - DAS Architects (for original design, University City)

Broker - Gerald Smith and CRP - Corporate Realty Partners

Landlord - Palladium Group for Liberty Square



CONNECT



For more info and details on current locations in University City and Rittenhouse, visit visit dimsum.house. Connect on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook with user name @DimSumHousePhilly.

Photo Credit: Peking Duck, Courtesy of Dim Sum House by Jane G's