Chef Spotlight: Natural Foods Chef and Author Robin Keuneke

Robin Keuneke, natural foods chef, is the author of Total Breast Health, a Publisher's Weekly Best Book of the Year, and The Detox Revolution. Keuneke's effortlessly entertaining writing style and leading content, offering readers fresh perspectives on improving their lives through food.

In her newest book, The Iberian Table Robin Keuneke makes the case for the Spanish Mediterranean Diet as nutrition's best-kept secret. Part cookbook, health book, and culinary-travel memoir, The Iberian Table pulls back the curtain to decode one of the world's healthiest cuisines. Spain is recognized as having more restaurants in the global top fifty than any other country, and the country's people have a unique longevity, second only to Japan. Through over 100 easy to follow recipes, readers will gain advice on meal planning and weekly menus with ingredients easily obtainable from most grocery and/or health food stores.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Robin about her background and career for our "Chef Spotlight."

Who were some of your career mentors?

Four women inspired me towards the arts. They were not bound by established rules. My mother - Nancy Grant was a designer with a bold sense of color and materials- she was also a voracious reader, who's reading list and discussions about books inspired me towards the literary world. Mom was also a great home cook. However, my love for cooking and recipe development began with my Maternal grandmother, Edith - an inventive cook who was drawn to farm stands. A cousin in my parents’ generation - Nancy, also 'bookish’ was another highly gifted designer. Her cooking was in the classic vein, but hearty. My father's sister, Joyce, had a sense of color that was standout in all galleries shows she was in. Joyce showed me that drawing is the foundation for a strong painting, and a work of art unto itself

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Well, I'd be remiss if I did not mention Spanish cooking first! But I also love French, Greek, Italian, Persian, Lebanese and Japanese. For me salads define the cooking of all mentioned- from Nicoise, to a Lebanese or Persian Mesa... or a Japanese pressed salad ... I'm in.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

As a cook, I am propelled to change things up. Whether ingredients for a recipe, or the changing seasons offering farm fresh produce... My wheelhouse? Change. The cuisine of Spain has endless varieties of dishes. Literally! Since it is almost impossible for me to prepare a recipe the same way twice, I remain smitten. For example, I love Spanish style meatballs. My lamb meatball recipe, in The Iberian Table speaks to this.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

My favorite meal is whatever is in season. Right now, heat begs for fresh sweet corn with a lobster roll, or a hamburger made from grass fed beef. A salad of garden lettuce, and sliced heirloom tomatoes. Fresh asparagus, on the side topped by a little shredded Manchego cheese. Here's a tip: Instead of butter on the cob, try a smidgen of Japanese Umeboshi paste... its sour/salty balance hits right against the crisp sweetness of corn. Plus, umeboshi has healing properties.

Tell me a little bit about your latest book for our readers.

The Iberian Table: Healthy Cooking Secrets from the Land of Longevity is a love letter to Spanish culture and cuisine, and a deeply practical guide to living well. Part cookbook, part cultural memoir, The Iberian Table presents more than 100 simple and seductive recipes rooted in Spain’s traditional coastal cuisine. The Iberian Table also includes insights and inspiration from celebrated Spanish chefs like Carme Ruscalleda and Elena Arzak, plus accessible meal plans using ingredients found in most grocery and health food stores. Standout recipes include Chicken and Vegetable Paella; Minced Leek and Tomato Salad with Manzanilla Olives; Cod on a Bed of Multi-Colored Vegetables; Mediterranean-Style Orange Rice Pudding with Meringue; Cazuela Shallot-Turkey Thighs in Red Wine Pan Sauce; and Pa Amb Tomàquet (Catalan tomato, garlic and olive oil bread).

To learn more about Robin Keuneki, visit her website at https://theiberiantable.com/

Photo Credit: The Iberian Table