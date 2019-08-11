Chef Spotlight: Chef Jawad Rehman of ROASTED MASALA on the Upper West Side of NYC

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Chef Jawad Rehman grew up in the kitchen helping his mother with different recipes, but his real inspiration for pursuing his culinary dreams came from his grandfather. Chef Rehman's grandfather loved to try new dishes, and as a child he would watch his grandfather help craft lavish Indian wedding feasts using elaborate recipes to create one-of-a-kind dining experiences at these large-scale events. These are the recipes that Chef Rehman is plating up at Roasted Masala to inspire his diners.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Rehman about his career and Roasted Masala.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My earliest fascination was watching my grandfather preparing grand feasts for lavish Indian weddings. He constructed recipes for elaborate dishes that were exclusive to weddings and special occasions. The dishes were primarily centuries old recipes from royal kitchens focused primarily on slow cooking and the finest ingredients like saffron.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My mentor was my grandfather. He taught me the nuances of Indian cooking and the delicate balance of spices.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My influences are North Indian Mughlai Cuisine and Indian Chinese Fusion.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

For me being a chef is a passion and not a job. Indian cooking is all about spices, I go to great lengths in getting the finest spices imported directly from India.

What is your favorite meal?

I love a good Tandoori Chicken and Biryani.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant.

The restaurant has been inspired by age old recipes from Royal Indian Kitchens. The same ethos follows through in our ambience and service. The restaurant is a very approachable and comfortable place to be in.

Roasted Masala is located at 914 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025. Call them at 917.388.3586 or visit: www.roastedmasala.com.

Follow them on INSTAGRAM: @roastedmasalanyc

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Jawad Rehman





