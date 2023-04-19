Chef Spotlight: Chef Chung Chow, Executive Chef and Partner of noreetuh in the East Village

Executive Chef Chung Chow was trained at Le Cordon Bleu and has been in the culinary industry for over fifteen years, honing his skills and working alongside acclaimed heavy weight chefs including Thomas Keller at Per Se. He also served as opening Sous Chef for Jonathan Benno's restaurant, Lincoln Ristorante at Lincoln Center before he opened noreetuh with his partners, fellow Per Se alums Jin Ahn and Gerald San Jose in 2015. Born in Hong Kong and raised on Oahu in Hawaii, Chef Chung implements perfect French technique and serves a modern Hawaiian menu with influences from Japan, Korea, and the Pacific Rim.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Chow about his career and noreetuh for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking ?

Growing up in Hawaii, cooking has always been an integral part of our family. I always ate home-cooked meals at home and was always intrigued and curious about what went into it and how it was prepared. In addition, while food shopping or during mealtime, my parents always emphasized food quality and the importance of good ingredients.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I was fortunate enough to work with Chef Thomas Keller for about 8 years, first at Bouchon in Yountville, California then at Per Se in New York City. It's no surprise that Chef Keller instills a sense of urgency in every person that works for him, but beyond that, I learned how the importance of discipline and commitment. Discipline keeps you organized and focused, maintaining that sense of urgency when you work. Commitment is thinking through decisions and being committed to them, even if at the end of the day you were wrong, as long as they were meaningful and well-thought out.

Another mentor of mine is Chef Jonathan Benno of Lincoln Ristorante, who I worked under longer than any other chef. I could never begin to enumerate all the lessons that Chef Benno has taught me on how to be not only a better cook, but also a better person. Among all the things, he taught me first and foremost to be humble, loyal and work hard. He exemplifies those three traits to me more than any other chef does. Chef Benno also showed me that being a chef goes far beyond just being a good cook, but also being a mentor, a manager and a keeper of the kitchen and all things inside it - from hiring and retaining a staff, to writing a menu to maintaining and servicing equipment.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I was trained in French technique at Le Cordon Bleu and worked at restaurants that use French technique for many years, so it has become a part of who I am as a chef. For noreetuh, as Hawaiian cuisine is inherently fusion, I use flavors and techniques from cuisines in East Asia and the Pacific Rim like Japan, Korea, and China, and other regions that have influenced Hawaiian food.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

My culinary background is based on a foundation of French cuisine and technique so when we decided to open noreetuh, I wanted to use these techniques that I have been using for so long and apply them to Asian ingredients and flavors that I am very comfortable with and grew up eating.

What is your favorite meal ?

As much as I enjoy a well-prepared tasting menu at 3 Michelin star restaurants, I prefer the lighter flavors and delicate approach of Japanese cuisine. One such meal was at Shuko in New York City, where Chef Nick Kim showcases his skill in sushi and other Japanese dishes.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers

noreetuh is a Michelin-recognized modern Hawaiian restaurant located in the East Village set in a relaxed, casual environment. We offer high-quality cuisine at an approachable price point to help spread Hawaiian cuisine beyond the tiki kitsch. Complementing the cuisine is an award-winning wine list curated by Managing Partner Jin Ahn, that has received Wine Spectator's Best Award of Excellence two years in a row.

noreetuh is located at 128 1st Avenue (between 7th and 8th Avenue) New York, NY 10009. For more information, visit https://www.noreetuh.com/ and call 646.892.3050. Follow noreetuh on Instagram @noreetuh.

Photo Credit : Provided by Chef Chung Chow and noreetuh