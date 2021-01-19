CUISINE SOLUTIONS Hosts Virtual Celebration for International Souse Vide Day Honoring Dr. Bruno Goussault's Birthday

In honor of International Sous Vide Day, Cuisine Solutions Inc., (CUSI), the global leader and largest premium food company in pioneering and perfecting sous vide cooking techniques will host their first annual virtual event on January 26, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, celebrating the birthday of the Master of Modern Sous Vide, Dr. Bruno Goussault.

The all-day virtual affair, which will be available through the online meeting platform Convene from January 26 through March 26, will give guests an inside look at the history and artistry of the sous vide cooking process. The experience, which will be emceed by Nycci Nellis, host of the podcast Industry Night and the Foodie and the Beast radio show, will boast an exciting schedule of expert panelists with Michelin-starred chefs and renowned industry professionals, global cooking demonstrations, and a documentary-style film that showcases the premier importance of Dr. Bruno Goussault's life's work and the significant impact he has had on the world over the past 50 years. All programs throughout the event are free and open to those who register at www.internationalsousvideday.com.

The global sous vide video cooking series will spotlight chefs from the four international locations that Cuisine Solutions operates, USA, France, Thailand and UAE. Culinary dynamos will include acclaimed chefs Nicolas Adamopoulos of Restaurant Sens in Angers, France;Katie Button of Cúrate Bar de Tapas in Asheville, North Carolina; Ian Kittichai of Issaya Siamese Club in Bangkok, Thailand; and Eka Mochamad of At.mosphere Burj Khalifa, the tallest restaurant in the world, located in Dubai, UAE. These ambassadors of sous vide cooking will showcase a dish native to their region, further expounding upon the reach and influence that sous vide has had throughout the world.

Hotel Chefs Marc Ehrler, Vice President of Culinary at the Hilton Americas, Olivier Gaupin, Director of Culinary Operations at Benchmark, and Brad Nelson, Vice President Global Food + Beverage, Marriott International, will join together to review how the process of sous vide has been implemented and adopted by the hotel industry, and how food service has changed during the global pandemic.

A Taste of Education will provide a how-to sous vide video from the Culinary Research and Education Academy (CREA) team, of whichDr. Bruno Goussault is the founder and the Chief Scientist at the institution.

Kitchen Troubadour, a docufilm, will illuminate the life of Dr. Bruno Goussault as he takes viewers on his culinary journey, introducing us to the places and people that have been of foremost influence over the past 50 years. The film will feature interviews with top award-winning chefs and restaurateurs including François Adamski, Yannick Alléno, José Andrés, Éric Briffard, Ana and David Deshaies, Rita Fuligna, Rubén Garcia, Guillaume Gomez, Todd Gray, Carla Hall, Christian Millet, Franck Mischler, Martino Ruggieri, Frédéric Simonin, Johnny Spero and Antoine Westermann. Cuisine Solutions' Gerard Bertholon and Stanislas Vilgrain will also make appearances.

A chef-centric discussion will follow, moderated by Nellis, bringing together Daniel Boulud, celebrity chef and acclaimed restaurateur of the two Michelin-starred restaurant Daniel; Kyle Connaughton of the three Michelin-starred restaurant SingleThread and winner of the "Green Star", a new emblem on the Michelin Guide that symbolizes excellence in sustainable gastronomy; and Grace Ramirez, celebrity chef, cookbook author and the recipient of the Distinguished Latina Star Award by the Puerto Rican Bar Association for her hurricane relief efforts. The three will speak on the challenges they have faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, how they have used sous vide to their advantage during this time and what they foresee in the future for the hospitality industry.

Kim Bryden, Founder & CEO of Cureate and host of the podcast The Tidbit, will moderate an educational forum with industry insiders Susannah Tuthill, Enterprise Franchise Partner at UberEats; and Rahul Vinod, Co-Founder of RASA.

A panel, hosted by Nellis, will highlight some of the culinary world's top leaders, innovators and disruptors to speak towards the future of restaurants and how sous vide will be an instrumental component. The roundtable will feature Niren Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer of Panera Bread; Dan Rowe, Founder & CEO of Fransmart; and Jon Taffer, Host of Bar Rescue and Chairman & CEO of Taffer Dynamics.

An educational talk will be held between Felipe Hasselmann, CEO & President of Cuisine Solutions and Josh Tetrick, the CEO and Founder of Eat Just, Inc., who will speak towards the plant-based revolution and how both companies serve as innovators in the culinary industry.

The event will culminate in a virtual happy birthday message to the true master of sous vide himself, Dr. Bruno Goussault. He currently serves at the Chief Scientist at Cuisine Solutions and is the founder of the Culinary Research & Education Academy (CREA), where he taught the application of sous vide cooking to Michelin-starred chefs such as Yannick Alléno, Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, Anne-Sophie Pic and Joël Robuchon, among many others. Since its inception, CREA and Dr. Goussault have trained over 80% of the three-star Michelin chefs around the world. Dr. Goussault holds a seat on the board of the Association des Chimistes (Association of Chemists) and Ingénieurs et Cadres des Industries Agricoles et Alimentaires (Engineers and Managers of Agricultural and Food Industries) and was named as one of the 100 visionaries in the Albert Einstein Legacy Project's Genius: 100 Visions of the Future initiative.

Further information can be found at: www.internationalsousvideday.com and www.cuisinesolutions.ae.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide-the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, and major hotels. For more information, visit www.cuisinesolutions.com.

About International Sous Vide Day

International Sous Vide Day, celebrated every year on January 26th, marks the birthday of Dr. Bruno Goussault - the pioneer of modern sous vide. The art of sous vide spans the globe, crossing borders and boundaries to connect people through beautiful meals. On International Sous Vide Day, we bring the art of sous vide to the forefront, celebrating culinary innovators and the work they do to inspire and transform the dining experience. For more information, visit www.internationalsousvideday.com .

About CREA

The Culinary Research and Education Academy (CREA) is a global leader in culinary research, education and consulting. Founded in 1991 in France by Chief Scientist Dr. Bruno Goussault as Centre de Recherche et d'Études pour l'Alimentation, CREA aims to change the way chefs prepare food through rigorous training, food science innovation and food consulting. To date, CREA and Dr. Goussault have trained over 5,000 chefs around the world and over 80% of the world's 3-Star Michelin chefs. Through its headquarters in Paris and Washington, D.C., CREA educates and consults professional chefs and top industry professionals alike through educational programs, global seminars, online video courses and customized engagements. For more information, visit www.lecrea.com .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cuisine Solutions