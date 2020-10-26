COCKTAIL RECIPES for Halloween Celebrations and Fall

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Halloween Cocktail Recipes

Halloween is this week and there will be a lot of ways to enjoy this spooktacular day. Many of us are staying in, watching thrillers, and enjoying small, festive celebrations. Indulge in some delicious fall cocktails that you can have fun making at-home with wine and spirit brands that you will want to have for all of the upcoming holidays. The four cocktail recipes we are sharing with our readers feature Gin Mare, Fonseca Bin 27, and Chambord Liqueur.

For the gin lovers out there, try Gin Mare which is distilled in Barcelona and embodies everything the Mediterranean has to offer, It is made with Spanish Arbequina olives, as well as Italian sweet basil, Turkish rosemary, and Greek thyme.

Apple & Gin Autumn - This comforting cocktail has the autumnal flavors of apple and cinnamon highlighted by Gin Mare.

Ingredients:

-2 oz Gin Mare Gin

-2 oz Apple Cider

-0.5 oz Lime Juice

-0.5 oz Honey Simple Syrup

-Dash Cinnamon bitters

-Apple Slices

Method: Add all the ingredients to a glass filled with ice and stir. Garnish will apple and cinnamon.

Mare Pumpkin Flip - This drink is an original twist on the classic Flip cocktail and it is perfect for those who are eager to discover new flavors and get fancy.

-2 oz Gin Mare

-1 whole egg

-1oz. buttermilk

-0.5oz pumpkin beer syrup

Method: Add ingredients into a shaker tin without ice. Dry shake hard for 10 seconds. Then add ice and shake hard for approximately 20 seconds. Double strain into a chilled glass and dust with nutmeg. To make the pumpkin beer syrup: Find a seasonal pumpkin beer - one with spices added is best. Pour beer into a saucepan and stir vigorously to remove CO2. Add equal parts sugar. Heat/stir until dissolved, then let cool. Garnish with dehydrated pumpkin, one cinnamon stick and a star anise.

Add Fonseca BIN 27 Ruby Port to your bar cart. It mixes well with bourbon and makes cocktails taste pleasing and totally unique.

Murderer's Row This is a full bodied and fruity Port cocktail with a nice bourbon base.

Ingredients:

-2 oz Fonseca Bin 27

-3/4 oz Whiskey Bourbon

-1 oz Fresh Pear Juice

-3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

-1/4 oz Agave Syrup

-2 Blackberries

Method: In a shaker tin, muddle the blackberries with agave syrup and lemon juice. Then add the rest of the ingredients. Shake and double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with blackberries

A must for the holiday season, Chambord Liqueur is made in the Loire Valley of France from the finest black raspberries.

Chambord Royale - This is a simple 2-ingredient regal cocktail with Chambord that anyone can make at-home this Halloween!

Ingredients:

-1/3 oz. Chambord Liqueur

-Sparkling wine of choice

-1 Raspberry

Method: Pour Chambord into flute glass, top with sparkling wine, finish with a raspberry garnish.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producer

