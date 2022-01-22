CLONAKILTY DISTILLERY- Celebrate National Irish Coffee Day 1/25

National Irish Coffee Day is celebrated on Tuesday, January 25th. Indulge in a coffee that is perfect for brunching, a pick-me-up, or a post-dinner nightcap. Irish Coffee has long been a go-to cocktail for those looking to enjoy a rich, satisfying drink. We have an excellent, yet simple recipe courtesy of Clonakilty Distillery.

Clonakilty's delicious take on Irish Coffee features their award-winning Single Batch Double Oak whiskey. Topped off with a honey-infused cream, the result is a sweet and robust libation that is sure to delight. Once you mix this Irish Coffee, you'll be making them well beyond National Irish Coffee Day!

Clonakilty Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

-1 shot of Clonakilty Single Batch Double Oak (SRP: $49.99; purchase here)

-One shot of espresso

-1oz. honey-infused cream

-dash of nutmeg and cinnamon

Method: Combine ingredients, top up with hot water, and finish with honey-infused cream, grated nutmeg and cinnamon.

Note: The honey-infused cream can be easily made by simply blending a bit of honey into your cream. If you're making whipped cream, add the honey in when the mixer is not on.

Our readers will like to know more about the Clonakilty Distillery. The ten million dollar facility is located in the heart of County Cork, Ireland. The Scully family, founders of Clonakilty Distillery, have farmed this windswept coastal land for nine successive generations. With the best resources that nature has to offer, prime land, pristine water and salt sea air, they have the perfect ingredients for a maritime distillery. It is here that they distill their award-winning new-make whiskey and store their casks, safely tucked away in their warehouse on a windswept cliff next to the Atlantic Ocean.

For more information on Clonakilty Distillery, please visit: https://clonakiltydistillery.ie/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clonakilty Distillery