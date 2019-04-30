CINCO DE MAYO 2019 in NYC-Eat, Drink and Enjoy

Are you celebrating Cinco de Mayo 2019? Of course! The good news is that it falls on a Sunday this year, a great day to enjoy the merriment of the festive holiday. There's no better place to be than the NYC area to enjoy top food and drink. We've rounded up some ideas that will make your Cinco de Mayo memorable. Check them out and start planning.

Sprinkles (Multiple Locations) This year celebrate Cinco de Mayo with flavorful Margarita cupcakes. Sprinkles created two different flavors in honor of the holiday. They are offering a classic key lime flavored Margarita cupcake and a new Strawberry Margarita cupcake. Both are topped with frosting that is infused with ultra-premium blanco tequila and finished with a fleur de sel rim. The specialty cupcakes are available starting now through May 5 nationwide ranging from $3.95 - $4.95 depending on the bakery. Stop by anytime to enjoy the sweet treat or order some up for your Cinco de Mayo celebration. For more information, visit: https://sprinkles.com/.

(Photo courtesy of Sprinkles)

Cantina Rooftop (Midtown West) With its picturesque views of NYC, Cantina Rooftop will be celebrating all weekend long with a cubetazo special: 6 cans of beer for $36. On Sunday, the restaurant and lounge will open at 11:00 AM for brunch and 5:00 PM for dinner. They will be featuring music by NYC's own DJ JAVI Visit: http://cantinarooftop.com/.

Dos Caminos (Multiple NYC Locations) The popular restaurant is kicking off Cinco de Mayo celebrations a day early with a Cuatro De Mayo party on Saturday, followed by a Cinco De Mayo fiesta on Sunday complete with giveaways, live music, and festive bites and cocktails. Both fiestas will feature Mexican bites curated by Executive Chef and Hell's Kitchen winner, Chef Ariel Fox, including jalapeno poppers, tamale dumplings, poblano quesadillas, and more. Dos Caminos will also be offering specialty cocktails mixed with Espolon Blanco Tequila, including a Con Tradicion and Rosaritas Revenge. Visit: https://www.doscaminos.com/.

(Photo courtesy of Dos Caminos)

Infamous Bistro (Upper West Side) This Cinco de Mayo they will be serving their infamous Palomas for $8 all day. Beverage consultant Milos Zica of Employees Only has put a special spin on his Cinco de Mayo Paloma. The spicy, smoky version of a classic cocktail uses mezcal rather than tequila, with fresh grapefruit juice, a chili-salt rim and garnished with a grapefruit twist. Perfect to enjoy on their chic outdoor patio. Visit: https://www.infamousbistro.com/.

The Hummus & Pita Co. (Multiple Locations) will be offering limited edition pita tacos as a special for Cinco de Mayo at all of their locations nationwide (including Chelsea, Tribeca and Midtown in NYC). The fried pita tacos can be completely customized and filled with any of The Hummus & Pita Co.'s standard offerings including housemade falafel, Turkish meatballs, shawarma, chicken tabun, various veggies and salads and a number of flavored hummus. The tacos come as a set of 3 for $9.95 available Friday, May 3rd through Friday, May 10th. Visit: https://www.hummusandpitas.com/.

The Horny Ram (Midtown East) The farm-to-table bistro will be offering freshly made margaritas ($13) all day on Cinco de Mayo, which will be lowered to $7 during happy hour from 4:00-7:00pm. They will also offer a special bucket of 6 beers ($36) available all day. Visit: https://www.thehornyramnyc.com/.

(Photo courtesy of Farmhouse Hospitality)

Social Drink & Food (Times Square) From 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Social Drink & Food at YOTEL is hosting a Cinco de Mayo fiesta with free admission with lots of tacos and tequila. Sponsored by Casamigos, partygoers can enjoy a Bandera Watermelon Margarita ($14) or a Casamigos Margarita ($15), along with Mexican dishes such as a Taco Double ($9) with a choice of protein and classic guacamole with homemade tortilla chips ($9). For even more fun, guests can play Loteria - Mexican Bingo - to compete for the Social Drink & Food Cinco de Mayo Kit, which includes fun items like a drink ticket and a sombrero. There will also be a mini piñata filled with Casamigos sunglasses, mini liquor bottles, candy, and more! Those who want to keep the party rolling can head over to The Green Room 42 at 7:00PM to see Broadway star Nancy Ticotin's new show for Cinco de Mayo: "Even More F Words: Fiery, Fabulous, and Fierce." Visit: https://www.onfournyc.com/.

The Flying Cock (Kips Bay) In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, The Flying Cock will be offering a beer bucket special that includes 6 cold beers ($36). This special is available all day for guests. Visit: https://www.theflyingcocknyc.com/.

Toro Loco (Financial District) The Patrón Margarita Tower will be available starting through Cinco de Mayo. Inspired by the Patrón Tequila Margarita of the Year competition, Toro Loco is making this limited-time offering available to their guests. Created by mixologist Cody Goldstein, The Margarita Tower is presented in three tiers, with dry ice and fresh liquid mixer components including Yuzu, Vanilla Syrup, Prickly Pear juice on the top, over-the-top garnishes in the middle, and Patrón Silver on the bottom. Each Margarita Tower invites guests to imagine and create their own 'Perfect Patrón Margarita' equipped with tableside bartender service to assist with the execution of the margarita. The Patrón Margarita Tower serves 5 people and is available for $500. Visit: https://www.toroloconyc.com/.

(Photo courtesy of Toro Loco)

Zeppelin Hall (Jersey City, NJ) The Countdown to Cinco will be celebrate at Zeppelin Hall from Thursday, May 2nd through Sunday, May 5th and will feature $6 Coronas and $5 Jose Cuervo shots along with $8 nachos with pulled pork, shredded brisket, slice Andouille sausage, cheddar cheese and topped with a fried egg as well as $8 Guacamole made fresh with avocado, lime juice, cilantro, red onion, tomato and jalapeño. Visit: https://zeppelinhall.com/.

Lead Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cantina Rooftop





