CAMELBACK RESORT Kicks Off 2024-2025 Ski Season

Slated to open its 2024-2025 ski season on Friday, December 13, Camelback Resort in the Pocono Mountains – just 90 minutes from New York City and two hours from Philadelphia – welcomes skiers, snowboarders, snow tubers and outdoor enthusiasts to its 560-acre winter playground. With 453 guest suites, world-class amenities and countless adventures for all ages, Camelback Resort offers the perfect winter escape for family and friends. Recently ranked the #4 Ski Resort in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 and named among USA Today’s 10Best “Places for Snow Tubing,” Camelback continues to lead in winter fun.

Highlights of the season include the following!

Peak-to-Peak Poconos Pass

Camelback Resort, in partnership with Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton, Pa., is offering unlimited skiing and lift access at both resorts through the value-packed Peak-to-Peak Poconos Pass. During the 2024-2025 season, passholders enjoy exclusive perks and discounts at both destinations with no blackout dates or restrictions. The Peak-to-Peak Poconos Pass is available for a limited time at $999 per pass.

New Adult, Senior and Youth Classes

With a legacy of teaching ski lessons to generations of families over the past 61 years, Camelback Resort continues to inspire a passion for winter sports among skiers of all ages by introducing new adult, senior and youth classes at its Ski & Ride Academy. For adults 18 and over with a skill level of advanced beginner and up, two-hour group lessons are available, allowing participants to build or refine skills in a group with similar abilities. These customized classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. during January and February 2025 ranging from $225 to $250 for four sessions. Special two-hour Senior Clinics are offered on Wednesdays in January and February. For younger skiers, an After School Program for ages 9 to 18 provides one-hour lessons over three consecutive weeks for $120. The Ski & Ride Academy also offers extended private lessons, including options for children, family and friends, as well as a mid-week, half-day program.

Camelback’s Snow Tubing Park

Camelback Resort features one of the largest snow tubing parks in the country, offering over 40 snow tubing lanes for daytime and nighttime fun. The popular nighttime experience returns with music, disco lighting and up to 44 lightning-fast lanes complemented by two magic carpet lifts.

Spotlight on the Lifts with New Digital Screen

Camelback Resort features 14 lifts serving 39 trails ensuring efficient access to a variety of terrain for skiers and snowboarders. Among its newer additions are the Black Bear 6, introduced in 2022 as a high-speed, six-person enclosed lift that replaced the smaller Sullivan Express, and the Sunbowl Express, built in 2020. Enhancing the guest experience even further, the Black Bear 6 now features a digital screen at its front, displaying a trail map, lift updates, and other essential ski information. These modern lifts and added amenities elevate the resort's capacity to provide guests with a more enjoyable and seamless experience on the slopes. These modern lifts enhance the resort's capacity to provide guests with a more enjoyable experience on the slopes.

High-Tech Features

Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology allows guests an effortless shopping opportunity at the resort’s Big Pocono On The Go spot, which provides a collection of grab-and-go purchase possibilities. Camelback is the first ski resort in the country to offer Just Walk Out technology utilizing only a credit card, the Amazon app or the Camelback app at the entry gate.

New Rakuda Ramen and Many Other Favorite Dining Choices

This winter season, Rakuda Ramen joins the Camelback dining scene offering comforting and authentic Japanese flavors in steaming bowls available for both grab-and-go and on-site enjoyment. Guests can indulge in rich broth and perfectly cooked noodles with protein options like Teriyaki Marinated Chicken, Garlic Soy Flank Steak or Hoisin Marinated Shrimp, all topped with healthy selections such as shredded carrots, bean sprouts and sautéed mushrooms. Additionally, Rakuda Ramen features grab-and-go favorites like Miso Soup, Vietnamese Egg Rolls and Chinese BBQ Pork Steamed Buns. Snow enthusiasts can also enjoy a variety of dining options including Thirsty Camel Bar & Grille, Trails End Pub & Grille, Waffle Cabin, Chuck’s Spud Shack, Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse, as well as coffee shops and popular food trucks.

Camelback Resort is located 193 Resort Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372. For more information, please call (570) 629-1665 or visit www.camelbackresort.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Camelback Resort

Comments