CADENCE by Overthrow Hospitality Opens in the East Village

Overthrow Hospitality, a mission-driven, plant-based restaurant and bar group by Ravi DeRossi has announced the opening of Cadence, a new restaurant with Southern soul. At Cadence, Executive Chef Shenarri Freeman taps her Virginia upbringing and vegan ethos and spotlights soul food and Southern foodways through the lens of health and sustainability. Cadence is located at 122 E. 7th Street in Manhattan's East Village.

The restaurant's focused wine list, curated by Drew Brady, the group's Wine Director, exclusively features bottlings from Black-owned wineries in South Africa, France and the U.S. to complement Chef Shenarri's flavorful and authentic dishes.

"It's been a wonderful journey collaborating with Chef Shenarri and watching her develop this unique culinary vision," says DeRossi. "It is part of our commitment to changing the way people think of plant-based cuisines. We aim to appeal to mainstream diners who simply enjoy great food, as well as those seeking healthful, yet indulgent plant-based options."

(Photo: Chef Shenarri)

"Cadence is my way of reclaiming Black culture through food and sharing the benefits of a plant-based approach, while respecting beloved traditions," says Chef Shenarri. "I'm very much a Virginia gal at heart and cookouts, family reunions and holiday meals were part of my upbringing that I'm proud to honor with flavorful and luxurious plant-based renditions. My cooking incorporates familiar tastes and complex textures to be approachable and fun."

Cadence's opening menu includes Chef Shenarri's interpretations of family recipes handed down through generations and reimagined with 100% organic produce and fruits. Her Smoked Grits salutes her grandmother, nicknamed the "Queen of Grits," Palm Cakes celebrates her mother's salmon cakes served at breakfast, while her Southern Fried Lasagna pays homage to this Italian dish that is frequently prepared in Black households.

(Photo: Southern Fried Lasagna)

"We wanted to celebrate Black-owned wineries doing exceptional work," says Brady. "I'm very excited about the work of acclaimed South African female winemaker Ntsiki Biyela at Aslina, Bosman's groundbreaking ownership-sharing with its employees, world renowned Zimbabwean Sommelier Tinashe Nyamudoka at Kumusha, as well as distinguished domestic labels, like Intercept and Longevity."

Brady, who created the vegan-friendly wine list, curated wines made from familiar varietals that were crafted by innovative winemakers to match Chef Shenarri's cooking techniques. Each wine is available by the glass ($13-$16) or by the bottle ($50-$62).

With its name alluding to the flow of music, the restaurant envisioned by DeRossi felt like a soft jazz song, with dark and copper walls reflecting the candlelight, and a white marble counter's sophistication and complexity suggesting a jazz riff. Chef Shenarri worked closely with DeRossi and brought his vision to life, choosing the color palette, chair fabrics, dinnerware, glassware and candles.

Cadence features a long chef's counter fronting an open kitchen, where guests are only a few feet away from Chef Shenarri and her team. They not only cook the meal in full view, but also serve it, pour the accompanying wine, engage with guests and build relationships. The analogy is having a favorite chef, sommelier and family member all rolled into one for a uniquely warm, welcoming and personal take on hospitality. Chef Shenarri relishes the opportunity for guests to see the work that goes into making their dishes, knowing they will appreciate them that much more.

About Cadence

About Overthrow Hospitality

Headquartered in New York's East Village, Overthrow Hospitality is a mission-driven, plant-based restaurant and bar group. With its motto "Eat. Drink. Start a Revolution.," it advocates for the ethical treatment of all living beings in restaurants, bars and beyond. Founded and led by Ravi DeRossi, a 15-year veteran of the industry and a former abstract artist, it is reimagining how New Yorkers eat, drink and socialize through inclusivity, sustainability and compassion. DeRossi is also a Co-Founder of the game-changing East Village drinks shrine, Death & Company. The group's venues include Amor y Amargo, Reserve by Amor y Amargo, General Store by Amor y Amargo, Avant Garden, Ladybird, Proletariat, Saramsam, Cadence and the upcoming Etérea and Soda Club. For more information, please visit www.overthrowhospitality.com, and follow on Instagram at @overthrowhospitality and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/overthrowhospitality.

Photo Credit: Eric Medsker