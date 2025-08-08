BRUNCH IN NYC-10 Top Spots to Enjoy Before the Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You’ve got your tickets for the show. Now where to eat? A late morning or afternoon brunch is a great go-to meal before the performance. Your cravings are easy to satisfy with these 10 eateries that offer a variety of dishes. While many of them are in the Theatre District, we’ve included a few spots that are ideal for Off-Broadway too. You can surely find a restaurant that will fit your schedule. Make plans, make reservations, and relish a meal that will make your day shine as bright as the lights on the marquee.

Socarrat Paella Bar is dishing out a flavorful, egg-forward brunch with a bold Spanish twist, and it's anything but basic. This summer, the city’s go-to for paella is turning up the heat on brunch with crave-worthy creations such as B.E.C. Paella – A showstopping spin on the New York classic, with baked eggs, crispy bacon, cheddar, and tomato sofrito all crisped to perfection in Socarrat’s signature paella pan; Eggs “Benedictos” – A sultry take on Eggs Benedict with smoky piquillo pepper hollandaise, served with your choice of bacon, cured salmon, or sautéed spinach, plus paprika-dusted parsley fries; Eggs “Flamenca” Casserole – A hearty, baked skillet layered with chorizo, potatoes, artichokes, fava beans, and tomato sauce, gluten-free and perfect for sharing.



Carnegie Diner & Cafe has two locations in Midtown on 8th Avenue and on 57th Street. This iconic restaurant features an extensive brunch menu that is sure to please many tastes and styles. It offered daily and includes 10 types of irresistible Buttermilk Pancakes, decadent waffles, savory and sweet crepes, French Toast and omelettes in addition to bagels, croissants, muffins and more. Enjoy bottomless cups of Lavazza coffee for $4.95 or unlimited mimosas for $19.95 per person for two hours. The diner is open to welcome guests every day beginning at 7am.

estiatorio Milos in Midtown is the family-owned, internationally acclaimed Greek restaurant empire founded in 1979 by Greek-born-and-raised restaurateur Costas Spiliadis. Rooted in the culture and traditions of Greece, Milos offers a premier, authentic Greek culinary experience with a focus on simply prepared, exceptionally sourced ingredients—from local fishermen and farmers across Greece and the Mediterranean to the markets local to each of its restaurants around the world. In New York City, estiatorio Milos’s original location is in Midtown on 55th Street right next door to New York City Center. Their 3-course brunch is served on the weekends from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Bar Primi Penn District, the second newly opened location of the beloved Bar Primi, is tucked away in the heart of Midtown and located just steps away from Broadway. The unique Italian oasis has an expansive indoor dining area, wrap-around central bar, and a verdant outdoor patio area equipped with a separate bar and fireplaces. Signature brunch items include The Egg Sandwich with mortadella and smoky scamorza, Breakfast Spaghetti with pancetta and poached farm egg and Polenta Griddle Cakes with ricotta cream and valencia orange. The menu includes festive Italian-inspired cocktails, including their Aperol Spritz, Roman Holiday, and the Primi Pronto Tower which holds 4 glasses of Original Frosé that has been invented by Bar Primi’s own Justin Sievers.

Mama Mezze, the all-day, wood-fired Eastern Mediterranean restaurant is located in Manhattan’s Nomad. From seasoned restaurateur Mark Barak, Mama Mezze offers bright, flavorful dishes from around the Mediterranean Sea by chef collaborator and James Beard Award Finalist Einat Admony. The brunch menu celebrates bright, flavorful Mediterranean dishes perfect for sharing—think Mama’s Breakfast with a Jerusalem bagel and assorted spreads, Shakshuka with poached eggs in a spicy tomato sauce, Challah French Toast with raspberry jam and whipped cream, and Nutella Babka, to name a few. Located just steps from Madison Square Park, Mama Mezze also features an expansive outdoor patio with over 100 seats, perfect for soaking up all the summer vibes.

Clinton Hall has two ideal locations for theatergoers at West 36th Street and East 51st Street. Their bold and satisfying brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 AM to 4 PM. The menu features playful takes on classics, from Breakfast Nachos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes to “CH-ENGA” French Toast Sticks with bananas foster. Savory standouts include the Smoked Salmon Benedict, CH Big Breakfast, and signature Avocado Toast—all served with crispy tots. Add 90 minutes of bottomless drinks starting at $19.99, with options like Mimosas, Bellinis, Bloody Marys, and more when paired with an entrée. For heartier appetites, Clinton Hall also serves up burgers, wings, jumbo pretzels, and loaded salads.

Bourbon Steak New York, the modern American steakhouse from award-winning chef and restaurateur, Michael Mina has weekend brunch service, available Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM inside the JW Mariott Essex House at Central Park South with sweeping views overlooking the south side of Central Park. The menu blends luxurious comfort and elevated classics, spotlighting premium cuts from the wood-fired grill, chilled seafood, creative starters, and signature cocktails. Highlights include; Caviar “Twinkie” a housemade cornbread cake filled with yuzu crème fraîche, topped with Petrossian caviar, Crème Brûlée French Toast, Gruyère Omelette, Grilled Steak & Eggs, and Diane Mina’s Signature Bloody Marys including The Kentucky Derby with bourbon and the Classic Vodka edition.

The Alderman in the heart of Times Square offers brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30am to 3:30pm. This stylish Midtown restaurant offers a thoughtfully curated menu with something for every craving - from buttermilk pancakes with berry jam to steak & eggs with salsa verde. Fresh-baked pastries, house biscuits, and vibrant small plates make for a perfect start, while heartier fare like the smash burger or biscuits & gravy satisfies bigger appetites. Pair your meal with espresso drinks, fresh juices like the turmeric-spiked “Boss Tonic,” or signature cocktails and zero-proof options.

Haven Rooftop, located above the Sanctuary Hotel on West 47th Street in Midtown, offers a seasonal menu of American and Mediterranean-inspired dishes. With its outdoor atmosphere and city views, this rooftop spot is a great option for theatergoers looking for a fun and casual dining experience before the show. Some of the brunch fare includes Blueberry French Toast, Farmer's Market Omelette, Huevos Rancheros, Lobster Roll, Haven Sliders and more.

Fushimi is the destination for you when your appetite for sushi is calling. Just steps from Times Square on West 43rd Street, this sultry Japanese hotspot blends American and French influences into every artful bite. Every Saturday and Sunday you can catch a Bestie Brunch where delicious dining meets creative expression. From 12–5 PM, you can indulge in a luxe $39 prix-fixe brunch, featuring mouthwatering dishes like grilled salmon with brown butter sauce, tuna sushi & roll combos, and the crave-worthy American Dream Roll. Sip on your choice of mimosa, sangria, sake, or lychee-tini, or elevate your experience with unlimited drinks for just $40 more. There’s also your chance to be on a podcast on-site with their Podcast and Dine experience. Designed for 2–4 people, each session comes with professional-grade equipment: 4 microphones, 3 HD cameras, a Rodecaster mixer, and an equipment manager to ensure your recording shines. You'll leave with a 10-minute edited video and three social-ready clips, perfect for your content or brand. Just bring your voice, your vibes, and your best friends. No loud arguments, no offensive content, just good food, good company, and unforgettable content.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carnegie Diner & Cafe