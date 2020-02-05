BRAUN MULTIQUICK MQ9037 HAND BLENDER - A Total Pleasure for Home Cooks

The Quiet Mark awarded Braun MultiQuick MQ9037 is the innovative small appliance that every home cook needs. This hand blender has features that other brands simply don't have, making it a top choice whether you are gifting it or purchasing one for yourself. The MultiQuick MQ9037 allows you to effortlessly perform even the most challenging food preparation jobs with its variable speeds. And it has achieved the Quiet Mark seal of approval because it is one of the quietest hand blenders on the market. It's a pleasure to have an efficient blender that isn't noisy when you are enjoying time in the kitchen making your favorite recipes.

The Multiquick's patented POWERBell Plus features an extra milling blade to blend large pieces of food more easily. Braun's SmartSpeed technology lets you intuitively adjust blending power without even stopping. The blender has multiple attachments that include a blending want, a whisk, a masher, a 2-cup chopper, and a beaker. Users will like that the blender has a compact, attractive design making storage especially easy.

There are so many ways that you can use your MultiQuick MQ9037. It allows you to be more creative in the kitchen than ever before and it's so simple to handle. Blend a smoothie or shake, chop veggies for your stir fry or salad, mash potatoes, chop nuts for baking, make whipped cream for a luscious dessert, and crush ice for a refreshing cocktail. You'll be amazed by the blender's versatility.

Our readers will like to know more about the prestigious "Quiet Mark" that the MultiQuick MQ9037 has attained. Based in the UK, Quiet Mark is the world's only nonprofit organization with a proprietary sound-testing program that awards products the Quiet Mark seal of approval across 50+ categories. Founder Poppy Szkiler is a third-generation noise pollution pioneer; her goal is to transform public health and the environment by awarding the quietest technology that creates quieter homes, workplaces and outdoor environments.

Poppy's grandfather, John Connell OBE, was the catalyst for founding Quiet Mark in 2012: Connell created the Noise Abatement Society in 1959 in response to consumer complaints on post-WWII noise levels lingering. He successfully lobbied the Noise Abatement Act through Parliament in 1960, establishing noise as a statutory nuisance for the first time in the UK. Today, Quiet Mark continues to activate innovative brand and retail partnerships in the UK and have achieved strong national success.

Get to know Poppy Szkiler. She is a pioneer in combating noise pollution and by starting Quiet Mark in 2012, she embarked on a next-generation journey to transform public health and the environment by awarding the quietest technology that creates quieter homes, workplaces and outdoor environments. Quiet Mark is the world's only international awards program and consumer champion for low-noise, high performance technology and solutions to combat global noise pollution. Poppy is a third generation entrepreneur campaigner, the granddaughter of John Connell OBE who founded of the Noise Abatement Society in 1959 and lobbied the Noise Abatement Act through U.K. Parliament in 1960.

We recently recommended the Braun MultiQuick MQ9037 as an ideal Valentine's Day gift. But we also suggest that it would make a great shower, wedding, birthday, anniversary, or special occasion present. And those who love to cook will treasure one for themselves.

The Braun MultiQuick MQ9037 Hand Blender has a suggested retail price of $149.95. For more information, visit https://www.quietmark.com/products/search/braun-multiquick-mq9037-hand-blender.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Braun and Quiet Mark





