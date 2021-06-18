BORN ROSE Launches in the United States

BORN ROSÉ, a wine brand specializing in premium, organic rosés, has recently debuted its signature Organic Still Rosé and Brut (a sparkling rosé) in the U.S. Co-founded by Jana Robles, Ferran Vilà Picas, and Guille Viglione in 2019, the brand is named after Barcelona's popular "El Born" neighborhood, and has quickly become a favorite for wine drinkers across Europe (15+ countries, 500+ points of sale worldwide). Select BORN ROSÉ labels are poured at three Michelin-starred restaurants in Spain like Mugaritz.

BORN ROSÉ's flagship Organic Still Rosé (Gold Medal Winner at The Drinks Business Rosé Master 2020 Awards) and Brut now available for nationwide shipping (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) and at select specialty markets, hospitality properties, and wine shops from Employees Only (Manhattan) and Francie (Brooklyn), to The Epicurean Trader (San Francisco) and many more across the country. The bottle specifics are as follows:

-Organic Still Rosé ($19.99/75cl) - Region: Penedés, Spain; Vintage: 2020; Alc Vol: 12%; Grape Varieties: Black Grenache & Tempranillo; Visual: Pale rose petal coloring with bluish reflections; Aroma: Expressive, notes of citrus and tropical fruits (grapefruit, mandarin, pineapple, mango) on a floral background (jasmine) and fresh aromatic herbs (thyme & mint); Taste: Soft entrance on the front palate with a smooth and balanced mouth feel, slightly dry and mildly acidic finish

-Organic Brut ($20.99/75cl) - Region: Penedés, Spain; Vintage: 2020; Alc Vol: 11.5%; Grape Varieties: Pinot Noir; Visual: Pale rose petal coloring with bluish reflections and effervescence; Aroma: Elegant and nuanced with predominantly citrus notes (orange and grapefruit) accompanied by strawberry, cherry and floral notes; Taste: Crisp and fresh from the start with a fine and persistent bubble, a balanced mouth feel with acidity and lingering sweet fruit

BORN ROSÉ's Organic & Quality Certified and IFS Certified dry rosés are responsibly sourced and produced in Penedés, Spain, an internationally-renowned wine-growing region (with a similar climate to Provence, France, a famous rosé winemaking region) about 30 miles outside of Barcelona. The brand works with local vineyards and a team of oenologists to make wines with grapes grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizer. To achieve BORN ROSÉ's signature pale pink rosé color with bluish hues (signifying a young, fresh wine), the wine is fermented at cooler-than-typical temperatures. Brut is made in the Charmat method, which refers to the wine's second fermentation taking place in large steel tanks, resulting in lasting, elegant bubbles and a fresher sparkling wine than Champagne or Cava (which are aged in bottles).

"We've grown significantly in Europe and Asia over the past year, and we saw a gap in the U.S. market for premium, organic rosés," comments co-founder Ferran Vilà Picas. "We hope people reach for our easy-drinking bottles time and time again this summer, and thereafter!"

"When developing our wines, we try to capture the breezy, Barcelona lifestyle in a bottle," says co-founder Jana Robles. "Our wines pair beautifully with tapas, sushi, salads, light pasta dishes and more - they're perfect 'rosé all day' wines, and we can't wait for people to try them."

BORN ROSÉ is available for national shipping via us.bornrose.com and at select retailers across the country.

About BORN ROSÉ

BORN ROSÉ is a Barcelona-based wine brand specializing in premium, organic rosés. Launched in Europe in 2019, and the U.S. in spring 2021, BORN ROSÉ has quickly become a beloved, household name for wine-lovers looking to adopt the breezy, Barcelona lifestyle.

The brand's line includes its flagship Still Rosé (Gold Medal Winner at The Drinks Business Rosé Master 2020 Awards) and the recently-launched Brut (a sparkling rosé). BORN ROSÉ's wines are responsibly sourced and produced in Penedés, Spain using grapes grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizer.

Co-founders Jana Robles, Ferran Vilà Picas, and Guille Viglione named BORN ROSÉ after Barcelona's "El Born" neighborhood - a popular stomping ground for forward-thinking artists and tastemakers. BORN ROSÉ is direct-to-consumer and can be found at select hospitality properties, wine shops, and specialty markets across Europe, Asia and the U.S.

