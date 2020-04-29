BLUPRINT Partners with OpenTable for Free Online Series, “Dinner at Home”

Bluprint, an NBCUniversal creative online learning platform, has partnered with OpenTable and some of the nation's top chefs to create a new series, Dinner at Home. It's their way of supporting the restaurant industry while bringing you the amazing recipes and step-by-step video tutorials you've come to expect from their brand. Check out the trailer here.

Dinner at Home, a new FREE SERIES - only on Bluprint, brings you into the kitchen of the nation's top restaurants. Each episode, introduces you to a new chef who'll teach you how to recreate one of their signature dishes, from the safety of your home kitchen. You'll also learn what you can do to help support the local restaurants you love; by buying a gift card, ordering takeout or delivery, or making a donation to a restaurant relief fund such as the James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Relief Fund.

Tune in for episodes featuring Bravo Top Chef Alumni, Carrie Baird (Rose's Classic Americana, Boulder), Brother Luck (Four, Colorado Springs), Brian Malarkey (Herb & Wood, San Diego), Hosea Rosenberg (Blackbelly, Boulder) and Isaac Toups (Toups Meatery, New Orleans), James Beard Award Winners, Jennifer Jasinski (Rioja, Denver), Alex Seidel (Mercantile, Denver), and Alon Shaya (Safta, Denver), renowned chefs; Cheetie Kumar (Garland, Raleigh), Margarita Manzke (Republique, Los Angeles), Thach Tran (Ace Eat Serve, Denver), and Eduardo Valle Lobo (Frasca, Boulder).

Dinner at Home, and all the accompanying recipes will be offered FREE on Bluprint from April 27-May 10.

Bluprint is the digital lifestyle learning platform and streaming service where your passions become actions. World-class experts, offering beginner to advanced-level guidance that fits busy schedules, make it easier for people to spend more time enjoying the activities that make them feel engaged in their creative pursuits. The Bluprint streaming service provides around-the-clock access (from any device) to a library of content in categories that champion creativity and self-expression, such as crafting, knitting, wellness, cooking, baking, fitness and more. In addition to more than 4,000 hours of exclusive classes and series, Bluprint subscribers also get access to curated supplies and a supportive community designed to motivate members to dive deeper into a current interest or sample a new one

Bluprint is a service of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. For more corporate information, visit www.nbcuniversal.com.

