The farm-to-table American restaurant Black Barn will celebrate love this Valentine's Day by offering couples the chance to get a barnyard elopement or wedding vow renewal in the big city for free. From 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM by reservation only.

Black Barn's front tavern area will host couples exchanging their vows performed by an ordained minister every half hour. After the ceremony, guests can take their wedding photo in the tavern's ski-lift as well. The happy couple will also receive a complimentary champagne with Black Barn's pre-fixe menu, which they must to do be able to get married or renew vows gratis.

A collaboration between Chef/Owner James Beard Award Winner John Doherty and newly appointed Executive Chef Brian Fowler, the three course pre-fixe menu for $115 which features over 70 aphrodisiac ingredients with starters including Pickled & Roasted Heirloom Carrots, Wild Mushroom Toast, Tuna Carpaccio and Foie Gras Torchon. Mains include Butter Poached Lobster Risotto, Pan Seared Bay Scallops and Sweet Potato Gnocchi and dessert is a choice of house-made Apple Cider Doughnuts or an Affogato Sunday.

The restaurant screams romance its direct views of Madison Square Park coupled the wood beams and tastefully done paneling made with tin, repurposed wood beams and refurbished cabin windows.

Black Barn is located at 19 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010. For more information, please visit https://blackbarnrestaurant.com/.

Courtesy of Black Barn