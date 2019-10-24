BIG APPLE CIRCUS Partners with NYC Favorites for Elevated Food and Beverage Program

The ALL NEW Big Apple Circus is thrilled to announce their 42nd season, celebrating the heartbeat, everyday delights and spirit of New York City with astounding talent from around the world, led by Brooklyn-born singer and Ringmaster Storm Marrero. Keeping with the theme, the Big Apple Circus will be working with notable New York City eateries, and notable New Yorkers, to create circus-themed treats and cocktails that will be served at our concessions.



This year's food partners include:



WOWFULLS, 309 E Houston St., New York, NY 10002

wowfulls.com

What they're bringing to the circus: Signature WOWFULLS waffle with Hershey's Crazy Vanilla ice-cream with kettle corn and cotton candy toppings



About: Wowfulls mission is to create authentic, 1950's-style Hong Kong egg waffles, bringing this popular Hong Kong street food to the streets on New York City and now under the big top! The taste and texture of their waffles (Gai Dán Jai) are crispy on the outside, soft and sweet on the inside. Created by three average guys with a sweet tooth an idea for sharing their nostalgia with the world, Wowfulls began their journey at Smorgasburg in 2015 and became an instant hit. An Instagram favorite, this delectable dessert is full of flavor, color, fun and happiness.



dō 550 LaGuardia Place, New York, NY 10021

www.cookiedonyc.com

What they're bringing to the circus: Their signature 4 oz. cook dough cups in three different flavors; signature chocolate chip, cotton candy sugar rush and caramel popcorn crunch. Boxes of all three flavors will also be available.

About: Founder & CEO of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections, Kristen Tomlan, grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. With three siblings, Kristen found an escape in the kitchen baking alongside her mom, a cookbook author, and satisfied her sweet tooth by creating sugary treats to share with family and friends. In 2014, Kristen launched DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections. In 2017, Kristen opened her first brick and mortar experience in New York City inspiring a nostalgic nationwide trend. For the past two years, DŌ has served sweet lovers cookie dough in its ready-to-eat state, mixed into ice cream, or baked in the oven. Each moment with Kristen and DŌ gets sweeter as she recently released her first cookbook, Hello, Cookie Dough this year with over 100 dōlicious cookie dough confections to eat, bake and share. Already, the book has captured the hearts of baking lovers and press attention from TODAY Show, Cosmopolitan, People Magazine, among others.



MAGNOLIA BAKERY (numerous locations throughout the country)

www.magnoliabakery.com

What they're bringing to the circus : Magnolia Bakery will be the Big Apple Circus' exclusive partner for all birthday cakes throughout the run as well as a collaboration confetti cupcake topped with rainbow popcorn.



About: Magnolia Bakery opened its first store in New York City's West Village in 1996 and today can be found in New York City, Boston, Chicago, LA and Washington, D.C. in the U.S., as well as franchise locations throughout the Middle East and in the Philippines and India. Renowned for its classic American desserts, Magnolia Bakery serves freshly baked cupcakes, cakes, cheesecakes, pies, cookies, brownies and bars and our world-famous banana pudding, all made in small batches throughout the day at each location. In addition to what's offered in store, Magnolia Bakery offered custom cakes, cupcakes and more through its Cake Salon, including tiered wedding cakes.

Chloe's Fruit 25 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10002

www.chloesfruit.com

What they're bringing to the circus: Delicious and clean real fruit pops dipped in decadent circus-themed toppings.

About: Co-founded by former New York Assistant District Attorney and mom of 3 New York kids, Chloe Espstein, both Chloe's and Big Apple Circus share a mission in creating accessible and fun experiences for all to enjoy. All Chloe's products are free of all eight major food allergens (eggs, fish, milk, peanuts, soy, tree nuts and wheat), allowing all guests of the circus to enjoy Chloe's delectably sweet treat!

The beverage program, helmed by renowned mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer and head bartender Rohana 'Robi' Khalfani, will feature an all-star lineup of New York based beverages alongside some original creations from notable New Yorkers.



This year, the Big Apple Circus will be sourcing their craft beers from local breweries and cideries, they will also be partnering with Q Sodas from Brooklyn to bring customer some of the best highballs this season as well as wines from Gallo.



The program this year will be heavily influenced by accomplished and star-studded New Yorkers from across the board, from varying industries and parts of the city:



- Tinsley Mortimer (Real Housewives of New York City, Philanthropist) will be returning to the circus this year with her Apple-tinsley-tini with Revka Vodka, Apple, Lime, Elderflower and Tonic.

- Julie Reiner (Owner of Clover Club, Pegu Club, Leyenda) this award-winning mixologist is giving us Julie's 3 O'Clock Spritz with Hendrick Gin, Lemon, apertivo and sparkling wine.

- Selenis Leyva (Orange is the New Black) hailing from the Bronx, she is giving us Selenis' Spiced Margarita with Milagro Tequila, lime, watermelon, with a spice rim.

- Carla Hall (Top Chef, The Chew, Food Network) is giving us a non-alcoholic option with Carla's Sweet Tea Soda with Tea, Lemon Syrup, Soda and mint

- Storm Marrero, our amazing ring master, is gracing our bar with the Perfect Storm, Tullamore dew, bitters and sugar.



The objective of the new rollout is to further enhance the BIG APPLE CIRCUS experience through yet another layer of excitement. Attendees will now be able to enjoy a full foodie-adventure while at the circus, sharing these New York City favorites with loved ones. With the surge in elevated dining experiences are performances such as sporting arenas and movie theaters, it was only fitting that BIG APPLE CIRCUS follow suit. Wonder Awaits both in the ring and the concessions at this year's BIG APPLE CIRCUS!



Tickets are now on-sale at www.Ticketmaster.com The regular performance schedule is Wednesdays at 11am & 7pm; Thursdays at 11am & 7pm; Fridays at 11am & 7pm; Saturdays at 11am, 3pm & 7pm; and Sundays at 12pm & 4pm. A s there are schedule variances, please refer to the most up-to-date calendar on the website. The ticket range is $35 - $195 VIP Ringside tickets.

About the Big Apple Circus

World-renowned for its intimate and artistic style, BIG APPLE CIRCUS is passionate about revitalizing the circus for modern-day audiences with unique and astounding human feats from performers with incredible real-life stories. A New York Times Critic's Pick every year since its reconstitution in 2017, BIG APPLE CIRCUS continues a long-standing tradition of inclusivity, highlighting the finest talent from around the globe for an equally diverse audience.



Featuring a magical set design touching every corner of the tent, Season 42 is ready to transport audience members upon entering, in addition to incorporating them into the theatrics of the pre-show experience. This year's brand-new cast of performers were chosen as much for their astonishing talent as they were for their unique backstories and ability to define BIG APPLE as a circus of the 21st century. Led by the trailblazing, body-positive, Afro-Latina ringmaster Storm Marrero, the inspiring, super-hero acts - including multiple extraordinary New Yorkers - are:



- A Hand balancing duo of superhero level strength and agility Rafael Ferreira with partner Alan Pagnota in DUPLA MAO NA RODA in an unforgettable strongman routine highlighting the indomitable nature of the human spirit

- The New York premiere of "America's Got Talent" finalists SAVITSKY CATS, which consist of Svitlana, Marina, and Misha - and their ten adorable and wildly talented housecats

- New York comedian AMY GORDON, who has travelled the world hilariously slaying audiences in 6 different languages

- THE ALIEV TROUPE, composed of internationally acclaimed acrobats specializing in the spectacular art of aerial acrobatics and the Russian Barre

- The TRICK RIDERS Caleb Carinci & Renny Spencer, and their horses - ready to take NYC commuting to new heights

- Big Apple Circus fan-favorite with the fastest feet north of FiDi, 79-year old comedic acrobat, NYU and Julliard Professor Hovey Burgess

- More wired than the tour guides in Times Square, LOPEZ TROUPE on the hire wire

- Giving a whole new meaning to 'strap-hangers' is the DUO STRAP act featuring Maryna Tkachenko & Tetiana Yudina

- Jayson Dominguez dominates his WHEEL OF DEATH in a way that'd give even the wildest cabbie a thrill.

- New Yorker and International Juggling Association Gold Medalist Kyle Driggs who invented umbrella juggling thus making him the New York Humanitarian of the Decade.

- And a mother/son directorial team - Cecil MacKinnon & Jack Marsh who directly reflect the circus' core foundation of family, legacy, and creativity.



A thrilling addition to this year's show will be original compositions by Drama Desk nominated composer, writer, performer, and multi-instrumentalist Ada Westfall (Death of a Salesman at BAM). Also on board to create the eclectic and vibrant environment to highlight the extraordinary performances are music director Wages Argott, composer Janine Delwarte, lighting designer Jesse Alford, and Tony Award nominated costume designer Emilio Sosa("Project Runway" finalist, Porgy & Bess, Motown).

For more information visit www.bigapplecircus.com

Instagram: @BigAppleCircus - Facebook: /bigapplecircus - Twitter @BigAppleCircus

Photo Credit: The Big Apple Circus and The Gingerbeard Men





