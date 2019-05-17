B.GOOD Expands their Better-for-You Menu with New Chicken Sandwiches and More

B.GOOD, the industry pioneer in providing great tasting, responsibly sourced burgers, bowls, salads, smoothies and more, has debuted a new menu category with the introduction of four chef-inspired chicken sandwiches:

-Chipotle Chicken: Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli

-BBQ Chicken: Gruyere, spicy slaw, barbeque sauce

-Chicken Avocado: Avocado, lettuce, tomato, dijon mustard

-Sriracha Chicken: Spicy sriracha slaw, relish, cilantro, mayo

The craveworthy sandwiches each features a grilled, all-natural, antibiotic-free chicken breast and are the latest demonstration of the brand's commitment to serving "Food with Roots," clean and wholesome food that is prepared fresh in-house.

"We're thrilled to evolve our menu in a way that further democratizes healthy eating and remains true to our mission of serving great tasting food that people feel good about," said Chris Fuqua, Chief Executive Officer at B.GOOD. "Sandwiches are rising in popularity once again, and we're flipping the notion of a boring chicken sandwich on its head, encouraging people to embrace what's often thought of as their 'comfort zone.'"

The new chicken sandwiches permanently join B.GOOD's core menu at all 68 U.S. and Canada locations.

"Like the rest of our menu, our chicken sandwich platform was designed to offer something for everyone - from a classic and approachable option, like the Chicken Avocado, to a globally-inspired option, like the Sriracha Chicken, which is a B.GOOD spin on Bánh Mì," said Linh Aven, Executive Chef at B.GOOD. "What's perhaps most important, and often overlooked, is that a great tasting chicken sandwich starts with good quality ingredients. We're delivering just that with high-quality chicken that's marinated overnight and grilled in-store, slaws that are made fresh in-house daily and toppings that are clean and sourced locally whenever possible."

B.GOOD is no stranger to rethinking how its menu can evolve to better meet consumers' ever-changing preferences. While the chain began in 2004 as a "better burger" concept, in 2012, they identified that customers had an appetite for a broader range of better-for-you options, like salads, green and grain bowls and smoothies.

In addition to the chicken sandwich category, B.GOOD will unveil additional menu changes over the next two weeks that were informed by customer feedback and research. The new menu was designed to balance guests' wide-range of dietary preferences, offering pre-configured builds that are gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian, while still giving them the option to customize anything to suit their specific needs. Additionally, the new menu aims to simplify the ordering experience by offering fewer items that appeal to all types of diners, whether they consider themselves to be conservative, trend followers, adventurous or somewhere in between.

A new salad and smoothie will also be added to the core menu:

-Thai Noodle Salad - Tofu, romaine, zucchini noodles, spicy slaw, pecans, spicy coconut dressing, cilantro

-Super Green Smoothie - Mixed greens, kale, cucumber, apple, chia, lemon

B.GOOD's new chicken sandwiches are now available and the full menu will roll out to all U.S. and Canada locations on May 29. For more information about B.GOOD and its menu, please visit https://www.bgood.com/.

