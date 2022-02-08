BEEFEATER LONDON DRY GIN for a Valentine's Day Negroni

Valentine's Day is coming up soon, so give the holiday a perfect touch by making a drink to please your Galentines, Valentines, and loved ones. Use the premium spirit, Beefeater London Dry Gin to create this bold, Red Pomegranate Negroni. It can be served for any of your celebrations or to sip at home with that special someone. See the recipe below, gather your ingredients, and get mixing!

Red Pomegranate Negroni

Ingredients:

-1 part Beefeater London Dry Gin

-1 part Campari

-½ part Lillet Blanc

-¼ part pomegranate juice

-2 dashes orange bitters

Method: Mix with ice, stir, strain and serve. Garnish with a twist of lemon peel.

Beefeater is the World's Most Awarded gin. Available in three different varieties, Beefeater Classic London Dry Gin, Beefeater 24 and Beefeater Pink-a gin infused with strawberries to give it a pink hue making it the perfect alcohol to enjoy this Valentine's Day. Using the original recipe from our founder James Burrough, Beefeater London Dry Gin is a quintessential London dry gin, with tasting notes of juniper, citrus, and almond-making it the perfect base for cocktails.

For more information on Beefeater Gin, please visit https://www.beefeatergin.com/en-US.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beefeater Gin