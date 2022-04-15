ANCIENT PEAKS WINERY for Bright and Beautiful White Wines

Warm weather is upon us, and spring has definitely sprung. Along with the rising temperatures and the beauty of nature comes a bounty of fresh foods. Enjoy meals this season with the bright and beautiful white wines of Ancient Peaks Winery.

Located at the southernmost point of Paso Robles wine country, nestled against the Santa Lucia Mountains just a few miles from the Pacific Coast, the winery's Margarita Vineyard has a range of microclimates that yields exceptionally high-quality fruit.

Ancient Peaks Winery and Margarita Vineyard are owned by three longtime winegrowing and ranching families, the Filipponis, Rossis, and Wittstroms. The wines are crafted under the guidance of Founding Winemaker Mike Sinor and Winemaker, Stewart Cameron.

The soils for the grape vines have great diversity, bringing the wines a natural complexity. Ancient Peaks produces white wines such as their Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay and also tantalizing reds that include Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, and their red blend, Renegade.

We sampled Ancient Peaks' 2021 Sauvignon Blanc and 2021 Chardonnay. Here are some tasting notes and pairing suggestions for the two delightful wines.

Ancient Peaks 2021 Sauvignon Blanc offers a great balance of ripe stone-fruit flavors and crisp, refreshing acidity. It's lively and zesty, with a touch of salty minerality. You'll want to pair this wine with dishes that include crab cakes, fresh oysters, grilled sole with lemon and herb-roasted chicken breast. And raise a glass of Sauvignon Blanc when you serve a cheese plate for your guests.

Ancient Peaks 2021 Chardonnay dazzles the palate with round, luscious texture and tropical flavors of pineapple and honeydew, plus bright citrus notes. Fermented and aged in stainless steel to retain maximum freshness, the wine complements an array of seasonal dishes. Heat up the grill and cook some fresh spring produce, like asparagus. Roast your favorite fish then top it with a fresh fruit salsa. Caesar Salad with chicken is a nice pairing for the Chardonnay.

For more information on Ancient Peaks, to learn about their Tasting Room and Café and where to purchase their wines, please visit https://ancientpeaks.com/.

Photo Credit: Cameron Ingalls and Courtesy of Ancient Peaks Winery