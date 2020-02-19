6th Annual D'ARTAGNAN CASSOULET WAR at Kimpton Hotel Eventi 2/24

"Cassoulet is not a recipe; it's an argument between villages."

- Chef Andre Daguin

D'Artagnan is proud to carry on a competitive French tradition with the Sixth Annual Cassoulet War in New York City.

On February 24, 2020, over 20 chefs will battle for cassoulet supremacy at The Eventi Hotel. Join chefs from the country's best restaurants to eat, drink and debate over which cassoulet is best. Our esteemed panel of judges will crown the "Most Authentic" and "Most Daring" cassoulet champions. The attendees will vote to choose the "Most Popular" cassoulet champion. Bring your appetite! This walk-around tasting includes plenty of Madiran, Cahors and Armagnac to drink.

The battle begins at 7:00 PM and continues until only one chef is left standing at 9:30 PM. This is a walk-around tasting event with scattered high-top tables. There will be over 20 different cassoulets to enjoy - which are served in individual sample-sized portions. Complementary beverages, courtesy of our sponsors, will be French red wine, Armagnac (French brandy) and water.

The cost of the event is $75.00. Kimpton Hotel Eventi is located at 851 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10001. For tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-cassoulet-war-tickets-88128840735.

Note: Proceeds will benefit Action Against Hunger, a global humanitarian organization that takes decisive action against the causes and effects of hunger.

