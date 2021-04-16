BWW Review: SIDE DOOR is Your Midtown East Go-To Restaurant

There's a newly opened restaurant in town that our readers will want to know about. Side Door, located on East 57th Street, is in the heart of the city's popular shopping district, just steps from Bloomingdale's. Whether it's burgers and beer, a delectable meal with cocktails or a weekend brunch, this modern gastropub will soon become one of your top destinations in midtown for eats and drinks.

We stopped by on a Saturday night for a take-out dinner. The venue is spacious and welcoming, with seating for all size parties and private party space available. There are eight well-placed monitors so you can watch all your favorite sports while you enjoy their Side Door's tasty meal selections.

Executive Chef Dan Nistorescu hails from Romania and brings creative Eastern European inspiration to the restaurant's cuisine. His well-designed menu includes starters, salads, sandwiches, mains, flatbreads, and desserts. There are choices to suit every taste and style.

Kick off your meal with starters or stop by anytime to pair small plates with drinks. The salads are a nice way to begin a meal or you can opt to eat light with their Arugula Salad, Chopped Salad, or Grilled Caesar. The Cauliflower is a must. This dish is truly unique, with morello cherry glaze, pepitas, chive, and garlic chips. Savor the "Mici Sliders" that are made with homemade Romanian beef and lamb skinless sausage meat well seasoned with garlic. The sliders are served with brown mustard and Giardiniera relish. Guests will like that the Mac 'n Cheese also has add ons that include chicken, lobster and shrimp. And Gigi's Feta Fries and the Wings are great for table sharing.

The Burgerland menu has tempting options like their Lamb Burger, Classic Burger, and the popular Kim's Chi made with prime angus, topped with arugula, bacon, kimchi, ponzu mayo and fried shallot. There are other Handheld choices that include a house favorite, The Crispy Yardbird. This chicken sandwich is perfectly prepared with Buttermilk crispy chicken, garnished with pickles, naked slaw, topped with Buffalo mayo. Other sandwich choices include a wonderfully seasoned, fresh Lobster Roll, their signature Steak Sando, and a Cod sandwich. These are all served with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries, kettle potato chips or a house salad.

Check out the menu of Mains with Pan Roasted Salmon, Lobster and Shrimp Risotto, Meatballs Paprikash and more.

Flatbreads can be served as a main, to share or to round out your meal. We highly suggest the Wild Mushroom with a four-cheese fondue, arugula, with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and truffle oil. Other choices include Shrimp Flatbread and a classic Mozzarella.

Side Door also serves brunch on the weekends so you know where to go to relax, refresh. Stop by and have a meal when you are shopping in the neighborhood.

Did we mention Side Door's generous Happy Hour? It is daily from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Their beverage program that has been designed to please guests with cocktails, beers, wine, and spirit selections. It's easy to pair drinks with your meal.

Dessert shouldn't be missed. There are scrumptious Churros, Palacsinta or Hungarian style crepes, and a creme brulee Cheesecake.

Convenient to popular mass transit lines, you can get to Side Door from anywhere in the city. The restaurant will soon be on your list of favorites!

Side Door is located at 151 E 57th St, New York, NY 10022. The restaurant is open every day. Take out and delivery is available. For more information and menus, visit https://www.sidedoornyc.com/ and call 646.422.7660. Follow Side Door on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sidedoornyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Side Door