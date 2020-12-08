ALDI for Holiday Shopping with Award Winning Products

Shoppers in the know head straight to ALDI for quality and value. Our readers should know that many of their products have earned the distinction of "Product of the Year." This award is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar. Check out some of ALDI's items that are holiday ready for meals and snacking.

ALDI-exclusive Earth Grown Meatless Meatballs - ($3.89) ALDI-exclusive Earth Grown Meatless Meatballs, 2020 Product of the Year plant-based protein winner, are soy based vegan and vegetarian meal options made with non-GMO ingredients. Swap these out for standard protein choices to make any sandwich, pasta dish or salad more interesting. Available in Classic or Zesty.

ALDI-exclusive Quarter Cut Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon ($9.99) - The ALDI-exclusive Quarter Cut Bourbon Barrel-Aged Wine earned the 2020 Product of the Year award in the wine category. This California Cabernet Sauvignon draws its rich flavor from charred barrels that once aged American whiskey. This wine has distinctive notes of vanilla, black cherry and dried herbs. Note: ALDI carries alcohol in several locations across the US including: D.C., North Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Texas and California. For specific retail locations, please feel free to visit the ALDI store locator here.

ALDI-exclusive Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter - ($2.49) ALDI-exclusive Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter, a 2020 Product of the Year spreads winner, is made with milk from grass-fed cows and imported from Ireland. Enjoy with your favorite bread or add to any recipe that calls for butter.

ALDI-exclusive Happy Farms Deli Sliced Cheese ($1.99) - ALDI-exclusive Deli Sliced Cheese is the 2020 Product of the Year cheese winner. It is made with real fresh U.S. milk and is a good source of calcium with 10% of your daily needs. These cheeses are the perfect addition to any sandwich creation. Available in: Swiss, Provolone, Colby Jack, Muenster, Mild Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella, Medium Cheddar.

ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Snack Selects Three Pack ($2.49) - 2020 Product of the Year snack pack winner, ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Snack Selects Three Packs, are the perfect on-the-go snack to keep you full and energized throughout the day with 7 grams of protein per serving. Enjoy all of the tasty combinations from Pepper Jack cheese with raisins and honey roasted peanuts, to sharp yellow cheddar cheese with cherry juice-infused dried cranberries and salted roasted cashew splits, and sharp white cheddar cheese with dried cranberries and sea-salted roasted almonds.

ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Coconut Cashew Crisps ($2.99) - ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Coconut Cashew Crisps are a gluten free, paleo and vegan treat that will satisfy your snacking needs. These simple snackable cookies are a 2020 Product of the Year cookie winner and available in Chocolate, Sea Salt Caramel and Vanilla.

There are ALDI locations in the NY metro area and throughout the U.S. For more information and to find a store near you, visit their web site at https://www.aldi.us/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ALDI

