sjDANCEco Reveals 21st Season Opening Program

The opening program of sjDANCEco’s 21st Season will celebrate new works including four World Premieres by company choreographers Maria Basile and Nhan Ho and guest choreographers, Kara Davis, Rogelio Lopez and Cathleen McCarthy. As the company looks forward to its next twenty years, this also marks the first program overseen by Maria Basile in her new role as sole Artistic Director, following the retirement of Gary Masters.

The season also marks the 12th year of collaboration with Barbara Day Turner and the San José Chamber Orchestra.

Who: sjDANCEco presents

What: ABLAZE

When: Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 at 8:00 pm.

Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San Jose, CA 95113,

Tickets: Click Here. 408.520.9854

Pricing: $25 to $100

$25 Student - $45 Senior and $50 General Admission.

$80 - $100. VIP Package

VIP packages include VIP seating and a Saturday evening reception with the Dancers and Choreographers, Guest Artists, Artistic Directors, Musical Director, and Board of Trustees.

The Passing of the Reins:

After twenty years as the Founder and Artistic Director of sjDANCEco, Gary Masters has formally announced his retirement and has passed the reins to his long-time Co-Artistic Director, Maria Basile. The two have worked together since the company’s inception when they were both part of Limón West Dance Project. Masters had this to say about her leadership, “As I step down from the artistic and administrative responsibilities of sjDANCEco, I feel confident in the future development and growth of the company under Maria’s artistic excellence and forward thinking. She has been, since the beginning, the company’s symbol of excellence through her extraordinary performances and stellar choreography. She believes in the power of dance to enhance, inspire, and change our world. I look forward to the next 20 years and beyond with her passionate leadership, keen eye, and devotion to Dance, the company and the community.”