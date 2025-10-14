World Premiere Of Hélène Simoneau Danse: LATE BLOOMER Comes to 92NY Harkness Dance Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harkness Dance Center at 92NY will present the world premiere of Late Bloomer by French-Canadian choreographer Hélène Simoneau. Late Bloomer explores the complexities of human belonging and connection, examining how we show up for each other, the responsibility of the bystander, and the consequences of being socially cast aside.

"What is our role as an ally, as a bystander, and what choices can we make in the moment that will have a lasting effect?" - Hélène Simoneau

In collaboration with award-winning composer Angélica Negrón, dramaturg Melanie George, costume designer Quinn Czejkowski, and lighting designer David Ferri, Simoneau and her ensemble of dancers explore group dynamics in society, asking: How is belonging connected to survival? What separates true belonging from merely fitting in?

Simoneau uses movement to reflect both on the ways we relate to each other as a community as well as the ways we fail each other, taking what is typically unspoken in social dynamics and putting it into physical language.

Part of Women Move the World, 92NY's 2025/26 Harkness Mainstage Series, Late Bloomer asks us to reckon with our complicity - not just in who is excluded, but in the choices, silences, and systems that allow that exclusion to happen.