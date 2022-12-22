Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents THE NIGHT FALLS By Karen Russell, Ellis Ludwig-Leone, and Troy Schumacher

The performance is on Sunday, January 22 at 7:30 pm.

Dec. 22, 2022  

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents The Night Falls by Karen Russell, Ellis Ludwig-Leone, and Troy Schumacher, featuring performance highlights and moderated discussion about the forthcoming premiere of The Night Falls. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

The Night Falls is a new myth for our fractured era. A recurring nightmare lures a group of eclectic strangers to an abandoned Floridian tourist trap where, fearing nightfall, they band together to resist the seduction of despair. With choreography that dramatizes the leap of empathy between bodies and music that channels the polarities of surrender and resistance, The Night Falls shows the visceral power of art to brace us against the abyss.

Prior to the work's world premiere, February 9-12 at PEAK Performances at Montclair State University, choreographer and director Troy Schumacher (New York City Ballet and BalletCollective), writer and lyricist Karen Russell (Swamplandia!), composer and lyricist Ellis Ludwig-Leone (San Fermin) discuss their creative process with moderator Michael Sean Breeden. Cast members perform highlights.

The Night Falls is developed and co-produced by BalletCollective, Inc. and PEAK Performances. The work was developed during a Project Springboard: Developing Dance Musicals 2018 residency, and further support was provided during a virtual creative residency in 2021.




