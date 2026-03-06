New York Theatre Ballet Will Stage ONCE UPON A BALLET

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In a charming tale set in the animal kingdom, New York Theatre Ballet's “Once Upon a Ballet” series presents Carnival of the Animals for six shows, Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 at 11:00 A.M., 1:00 P.M., and 3:30 P.M each day. Designed for audiences ages 3 and up, this one-hour family-friendly program also features Antony Tudor's 1953 dance arrangement Little Improvisations. All seats for performances are just $30.

Set in a magical forest, NYTB's Carnival of the Animals tells the story of Queen Diana and her shaggy lion who rule a charming assortment of animals and live quite peaceably. The fun begins when a pair of lost children wander in. Staged by Diana Byer, the ballet is set to the joyous score by Camille Saint-Saëns and features choreography by Beth Storey Taylor, costume design by Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan, and set design by Gillian Bradshaw-Smith.

New York Theatre Ballet's “Once Upon a Ballet” program will also feature Antony Tudor's 1953 dance arrangement Little Improvisations. A delightful portrayal of two children playing in an attic on a rainy day, the ballet is set to Robert Schumann's Kinderszenen, Op. 15 and is staged for NYTB by Diana Byer. Costume adaptation for Little Improvisations is by Taalsohn Nolan

Lighting design for “Once Upon a Ballet” is by Derek Keifer.

Between the ballets, New York Theatre Ballet founder Diana Byer leads a fun, interactive learning demonstration. Children and adults in the audience can join NYTB School students for this movement and music interlude.

Join New York Theatre Ballet's colorful cast of woodland creatures in Carnival of the Animals during this post-show event, perfect for children ages 3 and up. Immediately following the 3:30P.M. performance on Saturday, March 28, children and their families can roar with the lions, dance with the elephants, and jump with the kangaroos at the Carnival of the Animals Adventure Party (additional fee applies). Treats, activities, and a dancer meet-and-greet make this a can't-miss event. Proceeds from the Adventure Party benefit NYTB and its programs. Please visit: https://nytb.org/calendar-and-tickets for show and event pricing.