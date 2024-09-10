Vancouver's Ballet BC Returns To Montreal In BOLERO X

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vancouver's Ballet BC is back in Montreal with a triple bill including the highly anticipated BOLERO X by rising choreographer Shahar Binyamini, Silent Tides and Chamber by the company's artistic director, Medhi Walerski. From October 2 to 5 at Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts.

Ballet BC is back in force with an outstanding triple bill in which the music of Ravel's iconic Bolero acts as a catalyst to enhance the power of the ensemble. On stage, 50 dancers will celebrate the power of dance and collective strength to Maurice Ravel's crescendo music. This uninterrupted intensity was an opportunity for Shahar Binyamini to explore the power of repetition through the 1928 score. The result is striking : the performers ripple their bodies in unison, building their movement to the rhythm of the soundtrack. The ensemble makes a visceral statement about what unites humanity, beyond our differences.

The two remaining pieces of the triple bill will be choreographed by Medhi Walerski, Ballet BC's artistic director. Silent Tides is an intimate work for two dancers that reflects our relationship to one another and to ourselves—the infinite gates where our bodies receive nourishment and otherness, vibration and energy. Finally, audiences will discover the astonishing score by Joby Talbot on which Medhi Walerski worked for his piece Chamber. Originally created with Nederlands Dans Theater in 2012, Ballet BC's version has delighted audiences since its premiere last spring. Montreal audiences can now enjoy this grandiose performance, also danced by a large ensemble.

Shahar Binyamini is a choreographer and performer from Israel. He danced with Batsheva Dance Company from 2006 to 2013, where he performed extensively the repertoire of choreographers Ohad Naharin and Sharon Eyal. As a choreographic assistant to Ohad Naharin, Binyamini was working with renowned dance companies such as Ballet de l'Opéra de Paris and Nederlands Dans Theater. Since 2016, he has been creating international works and directing projects for various dance companies around the world.

About Medhi Walerski

Medhi Walerski became Artistic Director of Ballet BC in 2020. Raised in France, Walerski danced at the Paris Opera Ballet and the Ballet du Rhin before joining Nederlands Dans Theater in 2001. Walerski has created and performed works by Jiří Kylián, William Forsythe, Ohad Naharin, Paul Lightfoot and Sol Leon, Crystal Pite, Johan Inger and Wayne McGregor, among others. Since his choreographic debut in 2008, he has created numerous acclaimed works for NDT and Ballet BC, including Petite Cérémonie (2011), Chamber (2012), Romeo and Juliet (2018), Silent Tides (2020) and just BEFORE right AFTER (2022), as well as works for Bern Ballet, Goteborg Ballet, StaatsBallett Hannover, Charlotte Ballet and many others.

About Ballet BC

Founded in 1986 by David Y.H. Lui, Jean Orr, and Sheila Begg, Ballet BC is Canada's leading contemporary dance company. Based in Vancouver and led by Artistic Director Medhi Walerski, the company performs at venues throughout British Columbia and on the world's best stages. Ballet BC dancers are a group of open-minded and curious artists, each unique for their exceptional artistry while sharing an intuitive passion for movement. Deeply committed to new creation in addition to presenting masterworks from today's most sought-after voices in dance, Ballet BC's diverse repertoire includes works by choreographers such as Crystal Pite, Johan Inger, Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar, Medhi Walerski, Out Innerspace, Imre and Marne van Opstal, Roy Assaf, and Micaela Taylor.

