Valerie Green / Dance Entropy to Present 25th Anniversary Gala in March

Valerie Green/Dance Entropy will present their 25th Anniversary Gala on March 2, 2023 from 6pm-9pm at Green Space 37-24 24th St. Suite #212 Long Island City, NY 11101.

The Dance Entropy Board of Directors, Gala Committee, and honorees will host a night of live music, performance, food, refreshments and paddle raise in support of Dance Entropy's multitude of performance, educational and outreach programs.

For the 25th Anniversary Gala, they are honoring three cardinal Queens leaders who have been empowering the cultural, civic, and business communities in our borough for many years.

Robert S. Altman, Esq., PLLC

Christopher Hanway, Executive Director, Jacob Riis Neighborhood Settlement

Ebony Young, Queens Deputy Borough President

Tickets range from $125-$250 and can be purchased HERE. Sponsorships range from $500-$5,000, and you can learn more HERE

ABOUT DANCE ENTROPY

Founded in 1998, Valerie Green/Dance Entropy believes in humanizing movement, both in Ms. Green's critically acclaimed choreographic work and the company's mission to plant creative seeds in communities across the world. Intersecting mortal and transcendent, sensual and sophisticated, visceral and self-aware, VG/DE invites the artist, the audience-the human-into a compelling, physical experience. Based out of its home studio, Green Space in Queens, NY, VG/DE combines performance and specialized outreach programs to inspire communities in cultural institutions throughout the world. As a professional nonprofit dance company, the communities we engage with have included at risk youth, adolescents, the chronically ill, trauma survivors, immigrants, senior citizens and aspiring/professional dancers.

ABOUT VALERIE GREEN

Valerie Green has been an active dancer, choreographer, and teacher in the New York City dance community since 1995. After graduating from University of Wisconsin-Madison and studying as one of the Erick Hawkins school's last pupils, Green sought a platform for her own innovative movement style and artistic vision. She founded Valerie Green/Dance Entropy in 1998. To date, Green has created 42 dances including 10 evening-length works, all of which incorporate forms of original production, musical composition, innovative set design or new media. Internationally, Green has toured to Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Burkina Faso, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, France, Georgia, Greece, Guatemala, India, Italy, Lebanon, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Sweden both as VG/DE's artistic director and an individual teaching and performing artist.



ABOUT GREEN SPACE

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 2000 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.