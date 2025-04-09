Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition Now Underway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Valentina Kozlova is currently hosting the 14th edition of the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition, with 150 entrants from around the world, dancing for scholarships and company contracts before a jury of international dance figures. VKIBC has expanded to include two additional categories - contemporary and free-style dance, which is closer to jazz and show dancing.

Rounds are April 8 & 9: Classical Rounds; April 10 Contemporary Round. All events are taking place at NYLA starting at 1 PM. As the Rounds continue until approximately 7 PM, audience members are invited to come and go at their convenience. They may also leave the theater and return by presenting their tickets. The Gala Performance and announcement of winners will take place April 12 at the John Jay Theater, starting at 7 PM with the performance, followed by announcement of the winners.

Dancers in 2025 hail from Armenia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the U.S.

Open to dancers from age 11 to 26, VKIBC is divided into categories of Youth (11-12 years); Student (13-14 years); Junior (15-17 years); Seniors (18-26). Entrants in the contemporary and free-style categories bring their own original dances; entrants in the classical category choose their dances from the list submitted by VKIBC. Repertory includes solos from the classics - Swan Lake, Bayadere, and others, along with solos from Graduation Ball, Laurencia, Satanella, Ocean and Pearls (Petipa/Drigo), and more. The suggested pas de deux (for Junior and Senior entrants only) include Cavalry Pas de Deux and Wedding Pas de Deux from Coppelia.

2025 JURY - CLASSICAL

Nina Ananiashvili (Republic of Georgia)

International Prima Ballerina and Director of State Ballet of Georgia

President of both Classical and Contemporary Juries

Joan Boada (USA)

Associate Director, Boston Ballet II

Nicole Duffy (Puerto Rico)

Rehearsal Director, Ballet Hispanico Pa'lante Jr. Ensemble

Chan Hon Goh (Canada)

Director, Goh Ballet Academy in Vancouver

Era Jouravlev (USA)

Director, Ballet Trainee Program, Joffrey Ballet School, NYC

Sun Hee Kim (South Korea)

Dean, School of Dance, Korea National University of Arts

Virginia Johnson (USA)

Former Artistic Director, Dance Theater of Harlem

Graham Lustig (USA)

Artistic Director, Oakland Ballet Company (Ca.)

Rio Mitani (Japan)

Co-founder and Artistic Director of ABS/Tokyo

Jorden Morris (USA)

Artistic Director, Orlando Ballet, Florida

Mikko Nissinen (USA)

Artistic Director, Boston Ballet

and Honorary Chairman of VKIBC

Stephanie Roublot (France)

Teacher and co-director of Mikhale Ballet Academy

Ricardo Scheir (Brazil)

Director, Pavilhao D Centro des Artes, Sao Paolo

Sergei Soloviev (France)

Master Teacher, Conservatoire National Superieur et de Danse de Paris

Eduardo Vilaro (Cuba/USA)

Artistic Director, Ballet Hispanico, NYC

2025 JURY - CONTEMPORARY

Nina Buisson (France)

Freelance choreographer

Diane Hakak (USA)

Founder/director of New Elite Ballet Academy

Mi Sook Jeon (Japan)

International choreographer and teacher

Andrei Jouravlev (USA)

Faculty member, Joffrey Ballet trainee program, NYC

Virginie Mecene (USA)

Director of Graham 2 Company

Steven Melendez (USA)

Artistic Director, New York Theatre Ballet

Margo Sappington (USA)

Freelance choreographer, faculty Joffrey School, NYC

Ricardo Scheir (Brazil)

Director, Pavilhao D Centro de Artes, Sao Paolo

Eduardo Vilaro (Cuba/USA)

Artistic Director, Ballet Hispanico

