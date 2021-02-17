Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch This Ballerina's Emotional Reaction to Owning Pointe Shoes That Match Her Skin Tone

Kira Robinson would "pancake" her old pink shoes, meaning covering them in foundation to match her skin color.

Feb. 17, 2021  

One ballerina's video is going viral on TikTok after she shared her emotional reaction to owning pointe shoes that match her skin tone.

Kira Robinson opened her brown pointe shoes on camera, saying, "I finally got brown pointe shoes, and this is so exciting because it means that I don't have to pancake my shoes anymore. I can just have them brown already."

She explains that she would "pancake" her old pink shoes, meaning covering them in foundation to match her skin color.

Robinson later shared a video of herself trying the shoes on.

Watch the TikTok videos below!

@kiraelon

Reply to @jess.yung since everyone wanted me to put them on here's some clips of me breaking them in!! ##fyp ##pointeshoes ##blackballerina ##ballet

♬ Jake25.17 sound - ?Olivia?

