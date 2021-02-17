VIDEO: Watch This Ballerina's Emotional Reaction to Owning Pointe Shoes That Match Her Skin Tone

One ballerina's video is going viral on TikTok after she shared her emotional reaction to owning pointe shoes that match her skin tone.

Kira Robinson opened her brown pointe shoes on camera, saying, "I finally got brown pointe shoes, and this is so exciting because it means that I don't have to pancake my shoes anymore. I can just have them brown already."

She explains that she would "pancake" her old pink shoes, meaning covering them in foundation to match her skin color.

Robinson later shared a video of herself trying the shoes on.

