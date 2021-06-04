Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch The Statement Performed As Part Of Royal Opera's Century Choreographers Programme

The full performance is streaming through June 27th.

Jun. 4, 2021  

The Royal Ballet celebrates contemporary choreography in an evening that demonstrates the breadth of choreographic talent working with the Company today. Ashley Dean, Joseph Sissens, Kristen McNally and Calvin Richardson performan Crystal Pite's 'The Statement', part of The Royal Ballet's 21st Century Choreographers mixed programme.

Following the Olivier award-winning success of her poignant Flight Pattern, the extraordinary imagination of Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite is demonstrated again in two works created for Nederlands Dans Theater and performed for the first time by The Royal Ballet. The shadowy depths of human nature and boardroom politics are explored in the riveting dance-drama of The Statement.

The full performance is streaming here: https://stream.roh.org.uk/packages/21st-century-choreographers/videos/21st-century-choreographers

VIDEO: Watch The Statement Performed As Part Of Royal Opera's Century Choreographers Programme
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker

Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Darren Day Joins Faye Brookes, Sinitta and More in CHICAGO UK & Ireland Tour
  • Cork Opera House Will Host Test Event With the Irish National Opera in July
  • MARY AND ME: THE ART OF BEING INVISIBLE to be Presented at The Everyman
  • Design POP Returns in August to Cork City and Online