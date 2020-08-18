Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us Episode 6: Ryan Johnson & Amanda Castro
Ayodele Casel’s Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us is commissioned by New York City Center,
In Episode 6, tap artists Ryan Johnson and Amanda Castro share their life experiences as a Black American and Puerto Rican American respectively, and explore how the legacy of their ancestors impacts their personal identities and dance styles.
Watch below!
