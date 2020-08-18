Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us Episode 6: Ryan Johnson & Amanda Castro

Article Pixel

Ayodele Casel’s Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us is commissioned by New York City Center,

Aug. 18, 2020  

In Episode 6, tap artists Ryan Johnson and Amanda Castro share their life experiences as a Black American and Puerto Rican American respectively, and explore how the legacy of their ancestors impacts their personal identities and dance styles.

Watch below!

Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us commissioned by New York City Center, shares the stories of tap dancers from around the world.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tel Aviv to Open Floating Cinema at Hayarkon Park
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Protests Closure of Theatres With Concert Outside Prime Minister's Residence
  • Yes Studios Greenlights Historical Family Saga THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM