VIDEO: Misty Copeland Leads SWANS FOR RELIEF Video to Raise Funds For Ballet Dancers

American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland and former colleague, "Ballet's Golden Boy" Joseph Phillips, have joined forces with The Entertainment Industry Foundation, with seed funding provided by K Period Media, to launch Swans for Relief, a virtual ballet event to raise needed funds to help ballet dancers around the world maintain their living expenses through this challenging and uncertain time. Ballet companies are largely dependent on revenue from performances to pay their dancers and fund their operations. With rehearsals and performances cancelled globally, many dancers are unable to depend on paychecks and face the hardship of paying rent and buying food and other necessities.

Swans for Relief unites 32 ballerinas representing 22 companies from 14 countries, including the U.S., China, Russia, Denmark, France, Cuba, Australia, Norway, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa, Austria, England, and Canada. Dancers will perform the iconic variation from The Dying Swan, Le Cyne (The Swan), accompanied by world-renowned cellist Wade Davis.

Supporters may donate at https://charity.gofundme.com/SwansForRelief. Fundraising for Swans for Relief will be administered by EIF, a Charity Navigator, 4-star charity that meets all 20 BBB charity standards. All proceeds will be distributed to the relief funds of each of the artists' respective companies, or other arts/dance-based relief funds in the event that a company is not set up to receive donations.

Performers:

Stella Abrera, American Ballet Theatre, USA

Precious Adams, English National Ballet, England

Nathalia Arja, Miami City Ballet, USA

Isabella Boylston, American Ballet Theatre, USA

Skylar Brandt, American Ballet Theatre, USA

Misty Copeland, American Ballet Theatre, USA

Monike Cristina, Joburg Ballet, South Africa

Ashley Ellis, Boston Ballet, USA

Greta Elizondo, Nacional de Danza Mexico, Mexico

Nikisha Fogo, Vienna State Ballet, Austria

Angelica Generosa, Pacific Northwest Ballet, USA

Sarah Hay, Freelance Ballerina, USA

Francesca Hayward, The Royal Ballet, England

Robyn Hendricks, The Australian Ballet, Australia

Whitney Jensen, The Norwegian National Ballet, Norway

Yuriko Kajiya, Houston Ballet, USA

Maria Khoreva, Mariinsky Theatre, Russia

Ako Kondo, The Australian Ballet, Australia

Misa Kuranaga, San Francisco Ballet, USA

Stephanie Kurlow, Freelance Ballerina (First Hijabi Ballerina), Australia

Sara Mearns, New York City Ballet, USA

Ginett Moncho, Ballet Nacional de Cuba, Cuba

Katherine Ochoa, Ballet Nacional de Cuba, Cuba

Hannah O'Neill, Paris Opera Ballet, France

Denise Parungao, Ballet Philippines, Philippines

Tiler Peck, New York City Ballet, USA

Tina Pereira, The National Ballet of Canada, Canada

Ida Praetorius, The Royal Danish Ballet, Denmark

Jemima Reyes, Ballet Philippines, Philippines

Ingrid Silva, Dance Theatre of Harlem, USA

Bianca Teixeira, San Francisco Ballet, USA

Xu Yan, The National Ballet of China, China

Le Cygne with music by Camille Saint-Saëns, performed by cellist Wade Davis (USA)





